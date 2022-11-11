"It is a distraction which Manchester United don't need" - Wayne Rooney criticizes Cristiano Ronaldo for his behaviour this season

DC United manager and Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has hit out at Cristiano Ronaldo, claiming the Portuguese striker's recent attitude at Old Trafford to be unacceptable.

Ronaldo, 37, stole the headlines last month for storming down the tunnel during his team's 2-0 home win over Tottenham Hotspur. After his refusal to come on as a second-half substitute, the veteran striker was dropped from the Red Devils' squad for their 1-1 draw at Chelsea.

In an interaction with talkSPORT, Rooney was asked if Manchester United are a better team with Ronaldo in the side. He responded:

"No, I don't think so. Him and [Lionel] Messi are arguably the two best players of all time and you can go either way with that, whatever way you decide. But I just think the things he has done from the start of the season, it is not acceptable for Manchester United. I've seen Roy Keane defending him. Roy wouldn't accept that."

Rooney, who lifted 17 trophies during his time at Old Trafford, stated that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner should focus on his football. He added:

"It is a distraction which Manchester United don't need at the minute. For Cristiano, just get your head down and work and be ready to play when the manager needs you. If he does that, he'll be an asset. If he doesn't, he'll become an unwanted distraction."

Ronaldo, who failed to secure a permanent move away from the Red Devils earlier this summer, has started just four Premier League games this season. So far, he has netted three goals and contributed one assist in 16 appearances across competitions for United.

Lauding new manager Erik ten Hag's efforts, Rooney added:

"He's shown his strength and his character with how he dealt with Cristiano at times. He's the right man for the job. I think it will take time but it's a real step in the right direction to finish in that top four and get Champions League football again."

Manchester United are currently fifth in the 2022-23 Premier League table with 23 points from 13 games, three points off the fourth spot.

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo set to feature in his fifth FIFA World Cup

Ronaldo was named in Portugal's final 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Thursday (10 November).

After Portugal were knocked out at the last 16 stage of the competition in 2018, Ronaldo is on a mission to go much further in Qatar to complete his trophy cabinet. So far, the all-time men's international goal-scorer has netted seven times in 17 matches in the tournament.

Apart from him, two other Manchester United players have also received national team call-ups for the upcoming quadrennial tournament. While Bruno Fernandes is expected to start for Fernando Santos' side, Diogo Dalot is set to play second fiddle to star right-back Joao Cancelo.

