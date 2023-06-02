“It doesn’t depend on me” – When Georgina Rodriguez made honest admission about wanting Cristiano Ronaldo to propose to her

Georgina Rodriguez was once asked about Cristiano Ronaldo proposing to her. The question was thrown at her in 2021. While the pair have been in a happy relationship since 2016, they are yet to get married.

Rodriguez said that it didn't depend on her. She also said that she wishes that it happens someday. The model said (via Daily Mail):

"It doesn't depend on me... I wish"

Rodriguez and Ronaldo have been living in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh since the Portuguese attacker's move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr.

On her Netflix show, I am Georgina, Rodriguez revealed that she is often teased by her friends about marrying Ronaldo. She added that Jennifer Lopez's latest song 'The Ring' has further increased the teases on her. Rodriguez said (via Sports Manor):

"It doesn’t depend on me. … I wish. To be honest, I don’t think our situation would change drastically because I feel really loved. I have what matters the most with Cristiano. Our wonderful kids and the love I get from him every day. Doesn’t matter.”

She added:

“They are always joking about the wedding. ‘When’s the wedding?’ Ever since Jennifer Lopez put out that song about ‘The Ring’. My God, they’re always singing a tune.”

Ronaldo was once pressured by British broadcaster Piers Morgan about when he would get married to Rodriguez. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner replied:

“It could be in a year, or it could be in six months or a month. I’m 1000 percent sure it will happen.”

Georgina Rodriguez once made an interesting comment about marrying Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

While Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are not yet married, the model once claimed that she already feels so. Ronaldo and Rodriguez are co-parents to five children.

Rodriguez is the biological mother of two of them. They have been in a happy relationship for a prolonged period of time. Hence, there is no denying that the pair share a deep bond. Speaking about their relationship, Rodriguez once said on her show:

"I really couldn't be more married. Cristiano and I are married in the eyes of God. That's all that matters to me. He protects us and keeps us together. One day, though, a ceremony will follow. I'm lucky I can show you dreams really do come true. I appreciate the opportunities God has given to me."

Cristiano Ronaldo, being the superstar that he is, is always in the limelight. His personal life is something that fans are also keen on knowing about. Hence, they are always eager to know when the legendary attacker will finally tie the knot.

