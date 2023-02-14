“It doesn’t look like they’re out” – Gary Neville makes incredible Liverpool top-four prediction after Merseyside derby

Gary Neville reckons Liverpool aren't out of the race for the Premier League top four yet following their 2-0 win over Everton on Monday (February 13).

The Reds claimed the bragging rights in the Merseyside derby yet again, as goals from Mohamed Salah and January signing Cody Gakpo sealed all three points for Jurgen Klopp's side.

It was their first win in five top-flight games and one that will do a world of good for their confidence. The Reds were coming off humiliating defeats to Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion and Wolverhampton.

However, with only 32 points from 21 games, the Anfield outfit are ninth in the standings, with just nine wins all season. They trail fourth-placed Newcastle United by nine points.

Nevertheless, Neville, a former Manchester United star, believes the Reds cannot be counted out of the race for the UEFA Champions League places, with key players set to return from injuries. Speaking on Sky Sports, he said (via Metro):

"Everyone has talked about their form, their poor defending but they have missed players. You put Van Dijk in that team, Jota on the bench along with Diaz potentially coming back, Firmino as well, then it’s a completely different story. "All of a sudden when you look at that league table it doesn’t look like they’re out of that reckoning for the top four."

Liverpool are in action against the high-flying Newcastle United next at the St. James' Park. Another victory would trim the gap between them and the top four to just six points. Neville added:

"I never thought they were out of it. I think at this moment in time Newcastle are having a little blip; they’ve only won one in six, and if they (Reds) were to win that game on Saturday against Newcastle, they’d be in a very strong position. They’d feel very confident and be difficult to stop."

Liverpool's key players couldn't come sooner

Liverpool will be heaving a sigh of relief after having their injured players back into the fold, as the club is set for a busy spell over the next few weeks.

On the league front, the Reds have Wolves, Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal coming up in their next eight games. Then there's a daunting two-legged UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash with holders Real Madrid.

Liverpool have lost two finals to the Spanish giants, including one last year, and will be gunning for revenge. With the team at full strength, they will hope to avenge those two losses.

