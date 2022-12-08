“It doesn’t matter if it costs £100m” - Paul Merson urges Arsenal to sign 23-year-old attacker after Gabriel Jesus injury 

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson has urged the Gunners to go all out for Manchester United target Cody Gakpo. He claimed that this is the best chance they have at winning the Premier League since 2004 and cannot let Gabriel Jesus' injury affect them.

The Brazilian striker has been ruled out for three months following a knee injury at the FIFA World Cup. Arsenal signed him in the summer from Manchester City and he has led their attack in league matches. He has registered five goals and seven assists in 20 games across competitions.

Speaking to the Daily Express, Merson was adamant that Arsenal need to be serious and work hard in the January market. He believes that Gakpo can help them get over the line and lift the club's first title in nearly 20 years.

He said:

"Arsenal have got to go and get Cody Gakpo after Gabriel Jesus' knee injury. They've got to go and get someone. They've got a free swing. If he is out for up to three months as some reports suggest, they will be out of the top four, let alone the Premier League title race. They need to go and get someone. This is the first time since 2004 that they've had a serious, serious chance of winning the title."

Merson added that he would pick the Dutchman over Joao Felix, even if they had to pay £100 million to get him.

He said:

"If they carry on doing what they're doing they'll get in the top four and they would get all of their money back anyway from qualifying for the Champions League. Eddie Nketiah can't keep it up, no disrespect to the kid. Of course he can't. It's too much to ask. He is brilliant to come on as a sub but they've got to go and get a focal point."

He added:

"I'd get Gakpo, he's lively and scores goals. I would take him over Joao Felix, all day long. It doesn't matter if it costs £100m. You get this chance once in a blue moon."

Gakpo has been prolific this season, registering 13 goals and 17 assists in 24 games for PSV Eindhoven across competitions.

Arsenal face competition from Manchester United for Cody Gakpo's signature

Manchester United have been targeting Gakpo since the summer and made a move for the Dutchman late in the window. However, they failed to get a deal with PSV Eindhoven and he ended up staying at the club.

Leeds United were also keen on the Arsenal target, but he rejected the move.

Gakpo has performed brilliantly with the Netherlands at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring three goals in four games.

