“It doesn’t matter how old you are now” – Mohamed Salah pinpoints Cristiano Ronaldo as reference while discussing Liverpool future

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has used Cristiano Ronaldo as an example whilst discussing his future at Anfield. He stated that the 37-year-old superstar is still at the peak of his powers.

The Egyptian's contract situation at Liverpool is currently under intense speculation as his current contract expires in 2023. The forward rejected a new deal from the Reds last year (per Fabrizio Romano).

According to TalkSPORT, Salah is reportedly asking for wages in the region of £500,000 per week. Liverpool are not willing to meet this number as it breaks their wage structure.

The 29-year-old wants to remain at Anfield but the situation is still not resolved despite Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp being upbeat (per Mirror). As a result, Salah may leave next year or he could be moved on this summer so the Reds can make money from his departure.

Meanwhile, he has highlighted the strengths he'll still possess as he heads into his 30s whilst using Ronaldo as an example.

He told FourFourTwo in this regard:

"I didn't think about the fact I'm going to turn 30. I ask some players and they say it's a different feeling when you turn 30, but I don't know, I'm feeling fine. I'm enjoying life, I'm enjoying football – it doesn't matter how old you are now. Now you can see that with players – all of them extend their careers."

Salah turns 30 on June 15, but he is still the dominant forward in the Premier League, having hit 22 goals in 30 league appearances this season. He leads the league's scoring charts this season. He is also joint top in the assists chart with teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold with 12 assists.

He continued to highlight the impact veteran forwards such as Ronaldo are still having despite being in the twilight of their careers, saying:

"You can see the top, top players always after 32, 33, you can see a lot of them – [Robert] Lewandowski, [Karim] Benzema, [Lionel] Messi, Ronaldo, Zlatan [Ibrahimovic], a lot of players; also [Edin] Dzeko in Italy, [Olivier] Giroud. All of them perform really well after 30, so I'm not concerned about that."

The Liverpool forward then touched on his contract situation, saying:

"I think the fans know what I want, but in the contract it's not everything about the money at all. So I don't know, I can't tell you exactly. I have one year left and the fans know what I want. This club means a lot to me – I've enjoyed my football here more than anywhere, I gave the club everything and everybody saw that. I've had a lot of unbelievable moments here, winning trophies, individual goals, individual trophies. It's like a family here."

Cristiano Ronaldo's absence for Manchester United was felt against Liverpool

The veteran forward is United's main man

United's match against te Reds on 19 April was a reminder of the extraordinary impact Ronaldo is still having at the age of 37-year-old.

Manchester United were woeful in front of goal, lacking any sort of threat. The likes of Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes disappointed big time in Ronaldo's absence.

The Red Devils were destroyed 4-0 by Liverpool on the night. Salah grabbed a double to add to the hat-trick he scored against the Reds' fierce rivals earlier in the season. The Red Devils could only manage two shots throughout the game with one being on target.

Ronaldo has been United's main man throughout the season, having scored 15 goals in 26 league appearances.

As Salah alludes to, the Portuguese star is still dominating defenses at the latter end of his career.

It is a gentle reminder to Liverpool of how Salah could still be wreaking havoc in the Premier League for years to come.

