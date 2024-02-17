“It doesn’t specifically have to be to training” - Leandro Trossard admits 2 Arsenal teammates are always late

Arsenal star Leandro Trossard has claimed that William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes are both bad timekeepers.

While the central defending pair has made a living of keeping attackers at bay, they are apparently not so adept with keeping track of time.

Speaking to FUBO, Trossard said that the duo are late for everything and not just training. He said (via The Boot Room):

“Who is always late? It doesn’t specifically have to be to training, maybe just going out. Our two centre-backs are probably one of them, William Saliba or Gabriel.”

Saliba and Magalhaes have been a constant presence at the heart of Arsenal's defense this season. They have helped the Gunners keep a good defensive record this term.

Mikel Arteta's side have conceded only 22 goals in 24 league matches so far. They are third on the points table with 52 points from 24 matches.

Trossard, meanwhile, has also proved his mettle, playing a decisive role in the attack. The 29-year-old has scored nine goals and provided two assists in 28 appearances across competitions this term.

The Gunners will return to action on Saturday, February 17, to play Burnley at Turf Moor in a league clash.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta speaks about the Premier League title race

Arsenal, Manchester City, and Liverpool are all in contention to win the Premier League title this season. The Reds, leading the Gunners by two points, are atop the table.

Manchester City are second and are level on points with Arteta's side, having played one game less. Speaking about being involved in an enthralling title race, Arteta told the media (via The Gunners' website):

"We want to be there and that means that we’ve done a lot of things right during this season and we have learned a lot of things from last season. We’ve shown a big level of consistency and good things in the team and now we want to go another step forward and maintain that consistency, continue to play the way we are playing and perform and let’s see where we get."

The north London club have been in good form in recent matches. They have won four out of their last five matches, losing the other.