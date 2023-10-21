"It would be a dream come true" - Brazilian star confirms he wants to join Barcelona after idolizing Lionel Messi and Neymar

To play for a club as big as Barcelona is a dream for many players, especially following Lionel Messi's exploits at the Spanish club. Brazilian prodigy Estevao Willian has echoed these sentiments as he said that he would like to play for the Blaugrana to follow in his idols' footsteps.

In Brazilian football, Willian is one of the hottest prospects at present, with the youngster attracting interest from Europe already. The 16-year-old plays for Palmeiras alongside Real Madrid-bound Endrick, and is sure to be in Europe once he turns 18 in 2025.

Willian recently expressed his admiration for Lionel Messi in an interview with Mundo Deportivo, as he spoke about how he models his game after the Argentinean. The youngster, who is nicknamed Messinho, also admires compatriot Neymar, who he regards as one of the best in the world.

"I look a lot at Messi, who is a player I admire a lot. I watch videos of him and try to reproduce what he does on the pitch and sometimes it works. I have no words to describe him. Everything he does is phenomenal. How can I explain in words that everything he does is phenomenal, I always try to reproduce him on the pitch," Willian said.

“I really like Neymar, who is also Brazilian and one of the best in the world. I also watch videos of him," he added.

Willian revealed that he hopes to play for Barcelona in the near future as he is a huge fan of the club. He spoke about how he grew up watching Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Luis Suarez rain carnage on opposition teams.

“To play for Barcelona, which is one of the best clubs in the world. I was born watching Neymar, Messi, and Suárez play for Barcelona and that’s the dream I have. I watch almost every Barça match, I’m a fan of the club. I have great admiration for the players who play there and I hope to be there too," Willian said.

French giants PSG made an offer to Palmeiras to sign Estevao Willian last December, but their €35 million offer was rejected, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Lionel Messi continues to influence younger generation

Young footballers always look for an idol to look up to and try to model their careers after them. For many today, that idol is none other than Lionel Messi, arguably the most successful footballer ever.

Lionel Messi has won the most collective trophies in football, with 44 winner's medals in his locker. The 36-year-old has also won the Ballon d'Or more times than any other player in history and is touted to extend that record.

Young players hope for the highest level of success in the sport and through Messi, they see how it is achievable. The Argentine forward will be remembered by many as the greatest player of his generation.