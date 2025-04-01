"It would have been a dream" - Luis Suarez claims its a 'shame' he couldn't play with one Liverpool icon during his stint with Reds

Legendary Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez recently reflected on his time at Liverpool and expressed a lingering regret that he never got to share the pitch with Fernando Torres. Suarez even stated that he used to play using Torres on PlayStation.

Suarez joined the Merseysiders from Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam in 2011 and left the Premier League club in 2014 to join Barcelona. Torres, on the other hand, played for the Reds between 2007 and 2011.

Both players left a lasting legacy at Anfield, but they never had the opportunity to play together at the club. The summer that Suarez moved to Anfield, Torres had just completed a shocking £50 million move to Chelsea.

During a recent interview, Suarez stated that he had offers from Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool before he decided to join the latter.

Suarez said (via LFC Transfer Room on X):

‘‘I had offers from Liverpool and Spurs... I didn't think about it and I chose Liverpool. I was a fan of Gerrard and Fernando Torres. It's a shame I couldn't play with Torres, it would have been a dream... I always played on the PlayStation using Fernando Torres.’’

In Suarez’s three-year stay at Anfield, he scored 82 goals and provided 31 assists in 133 appearances across competitions. Torres, who spent four years at the Merseyside club, scored 81 goals and provided 19 assists in 142 appearances across competitions.

''It won't do you any good'' – Luis Suarez says former Liverpool teammate advised him against joining Arsenal

In the same interview, Luis Suarez claimed that he could have joined Liverpool's Premier League rivals Arsenal in 2013. He said his desire to join the Gunners at the time was prompted by the desire to play Champions League football.

Suarez added that former teammate Steven Gerrard told him not to join the Gunners but rather wait for offers from bigger clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich.

Suarez said (via Barca Universal):

"In 2013 I wanted to join Arsenal. Because Arsenal played every year in the UCL. They were willing to pay a lot for me... But in England it wouldn't have looked good to swap Liverpool for Arsenal. "

"... One day Gerrard came to me and said: ‘Listen to me, I could have gone to Madrid or another team, but the best decision is for you to stay and not go to Arsenal, it won't do you any good.... Stay and next year you will get offers from bigger clubs like Barcelona, Madrid and Bayern. And then you can decide... But don't join Arsenal. Stay for another season.'"

Suarez eventually joined Barcelona, where he formed a formidable trio with Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr.

