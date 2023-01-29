"It drives me crazy" – Roy Keane blasts Manchester United defender after Reading win

Manchester United legend Roy Keane lambasted Tyrell Malacia for his lapse in defensive judgment during his team's 3-1 FA Cup fourth-round win over Reading on Saturday (January 28).

The Red Devils eased into the fifth round of the famed domestic cup competition in front of their home crowd, helped by Casemiro's second-half brace and Fred's 66th minute striker. Amadou Salif Mbengue bagged a consolation goal for the visitors in the 72nd minute of the contest.

However, Manchester United were almost on the verge of conceding an opener in the first half due to a mistake from Malacia. The Netherlands left-back took a long time to clear the ball out of his team's danger zone when Junior Hoilett pounced and poked an albeit non-threatening shot at David de Gea from close range.

Speaking on ITV, Keane shared his frustration at Malacia's defensive action during Manchester United's recent FA Cup victory. He said:

"What are these defenders thinking? Honestly, it drives me mad. As if he's surprised somebody's next to him! Switch on! Be aware of what's next to you on the football pitch. It drives me crazy."

Malacia, 23, has established himself as a core squad member at Old Trafford since arriving from Feyenoord for an initial £13 million last summer. So far, he has made 23 appearances across all competitions for Erik ten Hag's side, starting 20 games in the process.

He is next expected to feature for Manchester United against Nottingham Forest in their EFL Cup semi-final second leg clash at Old Trafford on Wednesday (February 1). The Red Devils registered a commanding 3-0 victory in the first leg at the City Ground earlier this week.

Erik ten Hag urges Manchester United forward to sign a new contract extension

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag issued a contract message to Marcus Rashford. He said:

"I think he understands United is his club, that's first. But also, in this environment, in this team, I think he is playing his best football. Then, I would say this is the best place to be because we want to construct the best team, first in England, then in Europe, then in the world."

Highlighting Rashford's importance to his team, Ten Hag added:

"He is improving and that is about him because he is giving 100 per cent energy. I think also in this team he can bring his qualities. This team is constructed so that his qualities come to the fore and I think he knows that. But definitely, he is important for us and if we want to get the success we want, we need him."

Rashford, 25, has scored a club-high 18 goals and laid out six assists in 30 games across all competitions in the ongoing 2022-23 term.

