"It drives me insane" – Michael Owen reveals Liverpool call that has left him 'screaming at the television'

Liverpool great Michael Owen has claimed that his former club are not in need of a complete squad overhaul.

The Reds came close to securing a prestigious quadruple last season, missing out on the Premier League and UEFA Champions League honors by the narrowest margins. However, they have failed to remain on the mission for silverware this time around after a disappointing campaign with a top-four finish beyond their control.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Owen shared his thoughts on Liverpool and the continuous calls for numerous summer signings to strengthen their flailing squad. He elaborated:

"I have been screaming at the television and I have been looking at social media for so long now and it drives me insane. This team months ago, they had won the League Cup, they won the FA Cup, they were the better team in the Champions League and they had won the league with about 20 minutes to go on the last day."

"They were minutes, and one or two games, away from being one of the most decorated team of all time and then a few months later, just because there have been a few bad performances and it has been a rocky season: 'Rip everything up'."

Heaping praise on Liverpool's current crop of first-team stars, Owen continued:

"What do you want to rip up here? Go and get another goalkeeper? They have got the best goalkeeper in the world. They have got the best centre-half in the world and they have two of the best full-backs in the world. This club has the manager, the players, the board, the fans and everything."

"We have seen sustained success for years and years and do you know how long it takes to get into a position like that? It's virtually impossible. Look at Tottenham [Hotspur], look at Manchester United and all these clubs trying to get where Liverpool have been for the last ten years."

The Reds are fifth in the 2022-23 Premier League standings with 59 points from 34 matches, four points behind fourth-placed Manchester United. However, the Red Devils have an upper-hand as they still have two extra games in hand.

Michael Owen names Jude Bellingham alternative for Liverpool

Speaking on The Final Word, Michael Owen urged Liverpool to snap up West Ham United star Declan Rice if they fail to sign Borussia Dortmund ace Jude Bellingham this summer. He said:

"Go and get the next best [if Bellingham signs for Real Madrid]. Go and get Declan Rice."

The Reds have pulled out of the race for Bellingham due to his exorbitant price tag in the region of £130 million. Real Madrid are said to be in pole position to lure the 19-year-old away from Dortmund, according to Fabrizio Romano. Bellingham has registered 11 goals and seven assists in 40 games for the Bundesliga side this season.

Rice, on the other hand, is expected to depart the Hammers this summer as he is in the final 14 months of his current contract. The 24-year-old defensive midfielder has been linked with Chelsea and Arsenal in the past few months. He has registered four goals and as many assists in 43 games this season.

