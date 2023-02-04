“It was not easy” – Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga reveals chat with Patrick Vieira that led to Crystal Palace loan move

Arsenal midfielder Alberto Sambi Lokonga has disclosed that a phone call with Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira convinced him to join the Eagles on loan on transfer deadline day.

Arsenal signed Lokonga from Belgian club Anderlecht for an initial sum of £15 million in 2021. However, the transfer has not gone according to plan for the central midfielder so far.

Lokonga has struggled to establish himself as a regular under Mikel Arteta, having failed to impress when given the chance. He amassed just 196 minutes of Premier League action for the Gunners in the first half of the season.

The arrival of Jorginho from Chelsea on the final day of the winter transfer window also meant that the 23-year-old fell further down the pecking order. Arsenal thus decided to send him away on loan for the rest of the season.

Several clubs were credited with an interest in signing Lokonga throughout January, but Crystal Palace emerged victorious in the end. The Eagles confirmed their acquisition of the Belgian in the final hours of the window.

Explaining his decision to join Crystal Palace, Lokonga revealed how a chat with Vieira convinced him to make the switch. He also expressed his desire to help the Selhurst Park outfit achieve their targets this season. He said [via football.london]:

"It was not easy [to leave Arsenal] because as you can see they are top of the league, but for me the important thing was the confidence of the coach. I had him on the phone and it was a good opportunity to come here, to show myself and to help the boys reach their objectives. He said to me ‘welcome’. He is going to push me to be a better player – I am looking forward to it."

Lokonga has notably been named in Crystal Palace's matchday squad to face Manchester United in the Premier League today, February 4.

Lokonga will now play under Arsenal legend Vieira

It is worth noting that Crystal Palace manager Vieira played his trade at Arsenal during his playing career. The Frenchman was with the north London giants for nine years between 1996 and 2005.

Vieira was the captain when the Gunners won the Premier League unbeaten in the 2003-04 season. The Eagles boss made 279 appearances for the English giants under Arsene Wenger.

The league table-toppers have now tasked Vieira with getting Lokonga up to speed with English football over the next few months. Working under the Frenchman, a former midfielder himself, could help the player improve his game.

Poll : 0 votes