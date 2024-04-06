“It was easy for me” - Ex-Fulham star makes emphatic claim on facing Cristiano Ronaldo in Premier League

Former Fulham full-back John Paintsil has given fans an insight into how he managed to deal with Cristiano Ronaldo while facing the Manchester United legend.

Paintsil retired in 2016 but fans will mostly remember the Ghanian from his time at Craven Cottage. He appeared 91 times for the Cottagers and spent a short spell at West Ham United.

Paintsil, now Ghana's assistant manager, was asked about facing Cristiano Ronaldo during his time in the Premier League. He delved into how he looked to keep the five-time Ballon d'Or winner at bay (via Sports World Ghana):

"With Ronaldo as (a) defender I know what he can do because I (watched) him for some years so going at him one on one I know he wants to come inside with his right foot, he is right (footed and) wants to operate from the left side so the best is to show on the line to his weak leg so it was easy for me to manage Ronaldo."

Paintsil faced Ronaldo four times during his career, winning two and losing two of those games. The Portugal captain had joy in two games, bagging three goals including a brace in a 4-1 for Manchester United against West Ham in 2008.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 39, is regarded as one of the most formidable forwards to have graced the Premier League. He conjured up 103 goals and 39 assists in 236 games, winning three titles during two spells at Old Trafford.

Rene Meulensteen expected Cristiano Ronaldo to become a world-beater

The former Fulham boss saw Cristiano Ronaldo's rise up close.

Cristiano Ronaldo's meteoric rise in becoming one of, if not, the greatest players in history started at Old Trafford. Club and International football's all-time top scorer joined Sir Alex Ferguson's Red Devils from Liga Portugal outfit Sporting CP for £12.4 million in 2003.

The five-time UEFA Champions League winner was a massive success at Manchester United. This was thanks to his work ethic and intent to be one of the best in the world.

Ferguson's former assistant manager Rene Meulensteen wasn't surprised by Ronaldo's rise. The Dutch coach spoke glowingly last year about the Real Madrid legend's evolution in becoming the greatest goalscorer in history (via The Daily Mail):

"He 100 per cent had the potential to become the best players in the world. He was so determined and focused, he was always doing extra work. He embraced everything that he knew would get him to where he wanted to be."

Ronaldo left Old Trafford in 2009 when he joined La Liga giants Madrid in a then-world record £80 million deal. He broke several records at the Santiago Bernabeu and forged the greatest player rivalry with Lionel Messi the world has ever seen.