"It won't be easy for them" - Chris Sutton predicts result for PL clash between Brentford and Liverpool

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton has predicted the result of Liverpool's Premier League game at Brentford on Saturday (February 17).

Jurgen Klopp's Reds are atop the standings after 24 games, two points clear of three-time defending champions Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

The league leaders recovered from a 3-1 loss at Arsenal with a 3-1 home win over Burnley last weekend. Meanwhile, Brentford, coming off a 2-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend, are 14th in the points table, six points clear of the relegation zone.

In his prediction for the upcoming Reds-Brentford game, Sutton wrote in his column for the BBC:

"Brentford have scored three goals in each of their past two home games against Liverpool, and I can see them giving the Reds more problems this time too.

"Arsenal and Manchester City have both had to fight hard to get away wins against the Bees this season, and Jurgen Klopp's side need to do the same to stay on top of the Premier League."

Foreseeing a tough trip for the leaders, who have been beset by injuries to key players, he continued;

"It won't be easy for them, though. I was at Anfield for 5 live last week to see Liverpool beat Burnley, but they weren't very convincing in that game, and I'd give Brentford a real chance of taking at least a point here.

"Liverpool have been stretched by injuries recently, and Trent Alexander-Arnold's latest knee problem is another blow, but Joe Gomez can cover at right-back, plus Conor Bradley is back in training. Mohamed Salah is getting back to full fitness too and might even feature on Saturday."

Predicting a 2-1 win for the Reds, he concluded:

"Salah's return would be a huge boost and will increase Liverpool's firepower, but their attack is very strong even without him, and I think that is what will get them over the line here.

"I am going with my heart over my head, really, because I'd like to see a close title race, and Liverpool need to keep winning to keep City at bay."

The Reds won the reverse fixture 3-0 at home in November.

What's next for Liverpool?

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp

The Reds are in the midst of a fabulous campaign across competitions.

They are on the quest for an unprecedented quadruple, which would be a superb parting gift for Jurgen Klopp, who's leaving at the end of the season.

After the Brentford game, Klopp's side host Luton Town in the league on February 21 before taking on Chelsea in the EFL Cup final four days later.