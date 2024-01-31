“It ended up being face-to-face” - Cristiano Ronaldo’s new teammate Aziz Behich once had heated exchange with Lionel Messi on the pitch

Socceroos left-back Aziz Behich, who joined Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr on loan till the end of the season, once had a heated exchange with Lionel Messi.

Australia took on Argentina in the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where the South American nation came out 2-1 victors (December 4, 2022). Behich, who featured in that game, claimed that he was nudged by the Barcelona legend after the ball had gone out of play.

Speaking after the match, the 33-year-old full-back said (via Fox Sports):

"He (Messi) pushed me once the ball was out and I’ve always been throughout my career that, when I’m on that pitch I kind of see black."

He added:

"I don’t see an opponent or a name or anything like that. I’m out there to help my team win and I do whatever I can for that to happen. There’s obviously respect there for the opponent and that, but it’s just a heat of the moment thing."

Despite being involved in a scuffle with Messi, the Al-Nassr star reaffirmed that it was not to be exaggerated. He said:

“It ended up being face-to-face, no words were exchanged, nothing violent or anything like that but one of his teammates tried to tell me not to speak to him or something."

He added:

“But it was nothing to over-exaggerate .... it was jus a heat of the moment thing."

Messi scored Argentina's all-important opener on the night in the 35th minute before Julian Alvarez doubled his country's lead (57'). Despite conceding in the 77th minute, La Albiceleste saw off the Australian threat.

Argentina would go on to win the tournament, beating France 4-2 on penalties after playing out a 3-3 draw in the final.

Cristiano Ronaldo doubtful to face Lionel Messi and Inter Miami- Reports

Lionel Messi (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr are gearing up for the much-awaited friendly against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami on February 1. However, there are question marks over the Portuguese sensation's fitness after the Saudi Arabian side were forced to postpone their China tour (via 90 min).

The former Manchester United striker has a muscle problem that could keep him out of this tie. Messi and Ronaldo have faced each other 36 times in their careers so far, with the 36-year-old coming out victorious 16 times and losing 11 clashes.

Al-Nassr may be unwilling to risk playing Ronaldo with an AFC Champions League round-of-16 match against the Saudi Pro League's Al Feiha scheduled for February 14.