"It was not even a card" - Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate admits LA Galaxy star shouldn't have been sent off in their 1-1 draw

Inter Miami had Lionel Messi to thank for getting a point against LA Galaxy in their second MLS match of the season. Midfielder Sergio Busquets recently admitted that LA Galaxy midfielder Marco Delgado should not have been sent off in a decision that influenced the 1-1 result of the match.

Following a win over Real Salt Lake on opening day, Inter Miami returned to action with a trip to Los Angeles, where they faced LA Galaxy. Messi scored a late equaliser to earn his side a point after they had gone behind, but the circumstances surrounding the draw have come under a microscope.

LA Galaxy midfielder Marco Delgado was already on a yellow card when he tackled Sergio Busquets in the 87th minute. The referee immediately brandished a second yellow card to the midfielder, reducing the home side to ten men.

Busquets discussed the sending-off as he spoke to the media following the game. The veteran midfielder stated that while there was contact, the incident did not warrant a booking, and Delgado should not have been sent off. He said (via GOAL):

"Yes, there was contact. It was very mild. But it was the referee's decision about the card. I had practically not even seen that he had drawn a card because his back was turned and perhaps he is right that much more is needed for an expulsion because perhaps it was not even a card. A very slight fault that practically touched me."

Inter Miami took full advantage of the spare man in the closing stages, as Lionel Messi fired home an added time equaliser. The Herons sit atop the standings in the East, having played a game more than the other teams.

Lionel Messi chants land Cristiano Ronaldo in hot water in Saudi Arabia

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi has managed to land rival Cristiano Ronaldo in trouble despite being nowhere near the Portuguese legend. Ronaldo has received a one-match ban and fine of $8,000 for his reaction to Messi chants in Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo's Al-Nassr faced Al-Shabab in a Saudi Pro League fixture when Al-Shabab fans began chanting the name of Lionel Messi. In response, Ronaldo faced the fans and carried out an obscene gesture, leading to his ban by the Saudi Arabia Football Federation.

Messi was in Saudi Arabia earlier this month, and even featured in his side's thrashing at the hands of Al-Nassr. The iconic forward turned down an opportunity to move to Saudi Arabia in favour of joining Inter Miami last summer.