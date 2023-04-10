"It is extremely difficult" - Roy Keane makes 'bizarre' Anfield admission after Liverpool's 2-2 draw against Arsenal 

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has reacted to Arsenal's 2-2 draw against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday (April 9).

Keane was of the opinion that Mikel Arteta's team would be happy to come up with a point in the encounter. He pointed out that Liverpool pressed for a late winner with their fans fully behind them.

The Gunners surrendered a 2-0 lead to draw the game by 2-2. They went ahead through goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus in the eighth and 26th minutes respectively.

The Reds, however, did pull off a huge comeback as Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino were able to rescue a point against all odds for the home side.

The draw now means that Arsenal are currently without a win in their last 10 visits to the Anfield Stadium in the Premier League. They have drawn three and lost seven of those games in the process.

Reacting to the result, Manchester United legend Keane revealed that Arteta's team should be happy with a point at Anfield. He stated that Liverpool's stadium is one of the most difficult places for teams to visit.

He went further to sight instances of his playing days and how difficult it was to play at Anfield as a former Manchester United player. Keane said:

“I don’t like saying it too much, obviously, having played for United but there is something bizarre, particularly when you’re defending and the last 15-20 minutes you’re hanging in there, Liverpool are playing into the Kop, it is extremely difficult, let me tell you."

He continued:

"The energy that’s in the stadium, obviously the history of the club, is very, very difficult. That’s why I think Arsenal should be really delighted with a point, I really do. I know people will be saying, look at the bigger picture and City are in control of it, I think it’s a great point for Arsenal."

Keane pointed to Liverpool's immense pressure in the second half on the Gunners' goal, saying:

“I know they were two nil up and you could say they were very, very comfortable, but the last 15-20 minutes when you’re hanging in there against Liverpool in front of the Kop you’ve got to be grateful for what you get out of the place, and that is a point - be thankful for it.”

How does the result at Anfield affect Arsenal's title chances?

The Gunners threw away two precious points at Anfield earlier today as they drew 2-2 against a highly-spirited Liverpool side.

The result still leaves Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table with 73 points. It, however, means that the gap between them and Manchester City has been reduced to six points.

The Citizens are currently on 67 points, just six adrift of the Gunners. However, Pep Guardiola's side have a game in hand and could still reduce the gap to three points should they win their outstanding game.

The two sides are also set to clash at the Etihad on April 26.

