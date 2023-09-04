“It is not fair” – Cristiano Ronaldo offers honest response when asked if Sir Alex Ferguson is greatest ever manager 

Cristiano Ronaldo recently refused to name Sir Alex Ferguson as the best manager of all time. He did not want to single out the legendary manager as the best he has worked with and claimed everyone was on the same level.

Ronaldo played 292 games under Sir Alex at Manchester United and scored 118 goals. He has always insisted that the legendary manager is like a father figure to him.

During a Lie Detector test for a YouTube with Binance, Ronaldo refused to name the former Manchester United manager as the best ever. He pointed out that he has won trophies with every manager he's played under, saying:

"It's unfair to say the best. What is the best? Coaches that I've worked with, we won so many trophies. [So] we have to consider they are the best too. So to mention one, it is not fair."

The Portuguese star went on to play another 54 matches for the Red Devils in his second spell while scoring 37 goals.

Sir Alex Ferguson apologised to former Manchester United manager because of Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly close to joining Manchester City in 2021 when Sir Alex Ferguson called him. He stated that a move back to the Premier League should only be with the Red Devils.

The Portuguese star revealed:

"I wouldn't say that Manchester City wasn't close. But as you know, my history in Manchester United, your heart, you're feeling the way that you did before, makes the difference."

He added:

"And of course, as well, Sir Alex Ferguson. I spoke with him. He said to me 'it's impossible for you to come to Manchester City'. And I say 'OK, boss'. I did [make] a conscious decision, and I repeat, I was with conscience that it was a good decision."

Then manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claimed that Sir Alex apologized to him for hinting in a video that it was a mistake to bench Cristiano Ronaldo. He said via talkSPORT:

"That's the one time Sir Alex has ever apologised to me. He was caught on a video saying, 'You should always play your best players,' after Ronaldo started on the bench for one game. He was caught on a video saying, 'You should always play your best players,' after Ronaldo started on the bench for one game."

Cristiano Ronaldo played 13 games under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United and scored nine goals.