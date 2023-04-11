"It fed through the stadium" - Chris Sutton says Liverpool star did something he has 'never seen before' during Arsenal draw

BBC pundit Chris Sutton has made an interesting observation about Trent Alexander-Arnold during Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Arsenal. The former Celtic star explained that the Reds right-back looked more fired up than ever against the Gunners at Anfield and was one of the brightest players on the pitch.

The Englishman played the entire 90 minutes of the clash, recording one clearance, one interception and four tackles. He also won six of his 11 ground duels, won his only aerial duel, and finished the match with one assist.

After witnessing such an impressive performance from the right-back against Arsenal, Chris Sutton couldn't help but point to the improvements he observed in the player against Arsenal.

“I’ve never seen Trent Alexander-Arnold fired up like he was, and emotional. He’s taken a bit of flak this season for the defensive aspects of the game, I’ve never seen him fired up like that.

“He was rousing the crowd up, and really pumped up, it fed through the stadium. The crowd really got stuck in and their message to the players was you have to fight.”

So far this season, Trent Alexander-Arnold has made 38 appearances for the Reds across all competitions, recording three goals and four assists.

Liverpool star Andy Robertson defends Trent Alexander-Arnold amid criticism

Liverpool duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson both featured against Arsenal

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has jumped to the defense of his teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has been the subject of scrutiny for some time now. The Scotsman insisted that the 24-year-old remains one of the best players in the world in his position despite the criticism he gets.

He said:

"He’s a special, special player and sometimes people forget how young he is. But, he’s got the world at his feet. He’s up there with the best players in the world, never mind best right-back. People are quick to talk players up, especially English players.

"But they’re also quick to knock them back down again. Since he’s came onto the scene, he’s been frightening…what he’s done with a football, what he’s done for the game, what he’s done for the club.

"He’s been unbelievable. We all show weaknesses. Every full-back gets beat by a winger every now and again. We all have dips of form. Maybe when Trent has a wee dip in form, a lot more gets said about it than other players. I don’t know why but I know he’s a strong character and he can block it out."

