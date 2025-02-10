"It didn't feel good for him" - Arne Slot provides update on Liverpool star after injury in FA Cup loss

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is not sure about the extent of Joe Gomez's recent injury. The Englishman was substituted in the first half during the Reds' 1-0 loss to Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday, February 9.

Ryan Hardie's penalty in the second half (53') helped the Championship side record a victory over the Premier League leaders. However, Joe Gomez, who made his return for the Red Devils after December, was substituted in the 11th minute due to a hamstring injury.

After the match, Arne Slot gave an unclear response about Gomez's injury. The Dutch manager stated that he was not sure if Gomez had suffered an injury on the same hamstring, which ruled him out for almost a month. He said in a press conference (via Metro):

"I am not too sure. I am not too sure if it was the same leg, but I haven't had time to ask him. It was clear, I think we all know which moment he felt a bit insecure about (It) because he didn't sprint back fully."

He added:

"Then he said, 'I am not 100 per cent sure and I am afraid if I make one extra sprint things will go wrong'. It's not torn I assume, but it didn't feel good for him. That was a bit of blow because Curtis Jones was on the bench but he came to me this morning and said 'I don't think I'm fully recovered yet' as well after the training session of yesterday."

Joe Gomez missed ten games for the Reds after he suffered a hamstring injury during their 5-0 victory over West Ham United on December 29.

Paul Merson thinks Liverpool will win the Premier League if they defeat Everton

Paul Merson thinks Liverpool would solidify their place as potential Premier League champions if they record a victory over Everton on Wednesday, February 12. The Reds are currently leading the Premier League table with 56 points after 23 matches.

They currently have a six-point lead over Arsenal with a game in hand. Meanwhile, Everton are 16th in the league table with 26 points in 23 matches. Talking about the Reds' lead, Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson said (via Metro):

"They've (Arsenal) got two (trophies left to win), one they could be out of by Wednesday night in my opinion. If Liverpool win at Everton, that'll be nine points clear with 15-odd games left. They'd have to lose four of them, which I think would be impossible. To me, it comes down to Wednesday."

Last week, Arsenal were knocked out by Newcastle United in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup while Liverpool stunned Tottenham Hotspur to secure a spot in the final.

