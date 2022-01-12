"It does feel poisonous" - Paul Scholes questions if 3 Manchester United stars are good enough to play for the club

In an unabashed assessment, former Manchester United star Paul Scholes has questioned the quality of some of the players in the current squad.

With the Red Devils continuing to go through the motions with erratic results, the 47-year-old feels the club is currently a "poisonous mess".

Manchester United may have long sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but their results have not improved much.

Their 2022 was off to an inauspicious start, losing 1-0 to Wolverhampton Wanderers at home. It was their sixth defeat of the season already, but the first under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

It left them languishing in seventh place on the Premier League table with 31 points from 19 games.

The result was followed by reports of tensions in the dressing room. Rumors of several key players wanting to leave, including Cristiano Ronaldo, were doing the rounds.

While speaking to Webby and O'Neill YouTube channel, Scholes said:

“The club just feels like it’s in a mess, player, staff and manager wise. Who wants to come into this club? It feels like a right mess. It does feel poisonous.”

He further picked out on Manchester United players, questioning their quality. He said:

“It has to come a point where you think, ‘Are these players good enough?’ We know [Cristiano] Ronaldo, [Paul] Pogba, [Raphael] Varane, [Nemanja] Matic have great experience and won trophies but the rest of the squad haven’t proven themselves to be good enough to win anything."

Speaking about Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford and Victor Lindelof, Scholes said:

“Some of these players have had a lot of games now. Marcus Rashford, he’s had a lot of games, are we ever going to see these lads reach their potential? Are they ever going to be good enough to win trophies? [Harry] Maguire, is he good enough? [Victor] Lindelof, is he good enough?"

He added:

“We keep saying how good they are but they are failing to produce what is required on the pitch.”

Manchester United are indeed in a mess

Maguire has made a case for being the worst centre-back in Europe's top-five leagues this season with a series of big mistakes. Lindelof has also been error-prone as well.

Rashford, meanwhile, struggled with injuries early on into the season. He has been unable to find his best form, going over two months without a goal in all competitions.

The Mancunian outfit is currently an incoherent mess, riddled with the poor form of several players.

This is due to years of mismanagement and will take some time to fix.

Ralf Rangnick is a proven manager and there are signs of improvement, but the side don't have much time left to salvage their season.

