"It feels different" - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta explains why Gunners can edge out Liverpool in Premier League title race

Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal can win the Premier League title this season as they are feeling confident. He believes that the responsibility falls on him more than his players to edge past Liverpool.

Speaking to the media, Arteta stated that he feels his side are gathering momentum at the right time despite battling with injuries. He added that they are mentally stronger this season and the performances have convinced him that they can go all the way.

The Spanish tactician said via the Daily Mirror:

"I prefer to depend on me, because when you depend on somebody else there are too many factors. But it feels different, it feels like we can generate the right momentum and a team with these performances is able to convince itself that we can do it. Suddenly we feel really, really strong. And that's probably mentally a point that it can go for us.”

The Gunners will take on West Ham United on Saturday and have the chance to close the gap on Liverpool. They are second in the table with 53 points and can go just five points behind the Reds, who dropped points against Aston Villa during the week and will face Manchester City on Sunday.

Tim Sherwood warns Arsenal they are running towards a banana skin

While Mikle Arteta sounded confident of a title challenge, Tim Sherwood stated that Arsenal are facing crucial matches in the race. The pundit claimed that the London derbies would be big games for the Gunners.

He said via Metro:

"I look at Arsenal’s fixtures and their home games are London derbies. We know how difficult they can be. Even if it’s not your main rival it’s very difficult because teams take a big following with them. Chelsea at home as well… they can hurt anyone on their day. I know they’re not having a good time of it at the moment but they can beat anyone."

"When I played and we were going to a team challenging for a title, there was always some extra on the game. You wanted to be a party pooper. As sad as it sounds, that was sometimes the only thing you were playing for, to spoil someone else’s season. Chelsea, West Ham and Fulham will definitely want to spoil Arsenal’s season, they won’t want Arsenal to win the league," Sherwood added.

The Gunners finished second in the last two seasons – losing out on the title to Manchester City. The Cityzens have not been at their best this season and are currently fourth in the table.

