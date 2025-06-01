"It feels good to have a friend who always answers the phone" - Liverpool target details his relationship with Domink Szoboszlai

Liverpool target Milos Kerkez has opened up on his relationship with fellow Hungarian star Dominik Szoboszlai amid links to the Reds. The talented left-back is the subject of advanced talks between the Reds and Bournemouth and could end up at Anfield this summer.
Former AC Milan man Kerkez spoke with Hungarian outlet MLSZ TV about the role played by Szoboszlai in his career. He revealed that the midfielder is one of his closest friends because of his availability to hold conversations at all times.
“We met when I first joined the national team and we spoke German because I didn't dare to speak Hungarian yet. He switched to German and accepted me. From then on, we spoke every day and got to know each other better. We are still very close, we write to each other or call each other every other day, we talk about many things. It feels good to have a friend who always answers the phone. When you call him, he answers and doesn't put his mobile on silent.”
Kerkez and Szoboszlai are both full internationals for the Hungarian national team, with both men featuring in Euro 2024 last summer. Liverpool are keen to reunite the pair at Anfield this summer as they seek to sign left-back cover ahead of the 2025-26 season.
Arne Slot's side are expected to complete a deal to sign Kerkez for around £45 million this summer, with the 21-year-old having agreed on personal terms. He will join the Reds as direct competition for Andy Robertson with a view to eventually replace the experienced Scotsman.
Liverpool see club-record bid rejected for Bundesliga ace: Reports
Liverpool have seen their bid of £110 million for Florian Wirtz turned down by Bayer Leverkusen, as per reports. The Reds are keen on the talented midfielder, who already has an agreement in place with them on personal terms.
Kicker reports (via GiveMeSport) that Bayer Leverkusen knocked back the latest offer from the Reds for their 22-year-old star, holding out for £17 million more to sell him. The German side have indicated a readiness to lower the fee in the case of a player swap, with Harvey Elliott their preferred target in the deal.
Liverpool have already signed one player from Bayer Leverkusen this summer, having triggered the £29.5 million release clause for Jeremie Frimpong. They will hope to wrap up a deal for Wirtz in the coming days in order to free them up to move for other targets.