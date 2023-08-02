“It feels ridiculous and I’m quite proud” – England captain Millie Bright salutes ‘unbelievable’ growth of Lauren James 

England captain Millie Bright heaped praise on Lauren James for her impressive performances at the ongoing FIFA Women's World Cup. She said that the Chelsea forward was brilliant against China and added that she was proud of her teammate.

James put in a scintillating performance against China in England's final group stage fixture at the FIFA Women's World Cup. She scored twice and assisted three goals in the 6-1 win on Tuesday as England secured their spot at the top of Group D.

Speaking to the media after the match, Bright could not stop herself from praising her club and international teammate, Lauren James. She said (via Daily Mail):

"Seeing the youngsters grow and Lauren grow - I see at her club and now we're seeing her at country. Seeing Lauren and all of them coming, it's unbelievable to be in the same team as them. It feels ridiculous and I'm quite proud. I feel great about the atmosphere and culture we have in our group. Players feeling like they can express themselves on the pitch is what we want."

Chelsea manager makes smug comment about Lauren James

Chelsea Women's team manager Emma Hayes was part of the commentary team during England's 6-1 win over China and was full of praise for Lauren James. The 21-year-old has been in top form for the Blues and has managed to carry it over to the World Cup.

James joined the Blues from Manchester United in 2021 and has been a key part of the starting XI since then. During the match, Emma Hayes said about Lauren James:

"Whichever club has this player, signed her to a long-term contract."

James signed a new four-year contract with the Blues in June 2023, which prompted her club manager's smug remark. She has been one of the stars of the ongoing World Cup with three goals and three assists in the group stage.

Against China, James became the first ever England player to register five goal contributions at the men's or women's World Cup.