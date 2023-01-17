“It was female intuition” – Van Gaal’s wife recalls how she predicted Manchester United sacking from Alex Ferguson’s behavior

Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal's wife Truus said she knew that her husband would be sacked after oblivious behavior from Sir Alex Ferguson.

Van Gaal led United to the FA Cup trophy in his last season, the 2015-16 campaign. After the game, the Dutch manager was happy with the achievement and could be seen celebrating with the team.

Truus, however, knew that Van Gaal's time at United has come to an end. The main reason behind her deduction was club legends Sir Alex Ferguson and Bobby Charlton's lack of greeting upon meeting in the United boardroom.

Speaking on the documentary, Van Gaal, Truus said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I knew Louis would be fired by Manchester United. I felt it, "We had a small boardroom there and it was always fun with the old Manchester legends, Ferguson, Bobby Charlton. We had a table there with good food and drinks. Suddenly, they stopped greeting us, just waved from afar. Something was wrong. It was female intuition."

She further added:

"Then when the man (Woodward) denies it, Louis accepts it. I said, 'Louis, you're going to be fired. Get wise to it.' And I slammed the door of the apartment shut."

ExxBet @exxbet



Louis van Gaal's wife has revealed that he cried after his brutal sacking by Manchester United back in 2016.

#ManchesterUnited #exxbet Louis van Gaal's wife reveals he cried when Man United brutally sacked himLouis van Gaal's wife has revealed that he cried after his brutal sacking by Manchester United back in 2016. Louis van Gaal's wife reveals he cried when Man United brutally sacked himLouis van Gaal's wife has revealed that he cried after his brutal sacking by Manchester United back in 2016.#ManchesterUnited #exxbet https://t.co/pztumwR9Yk

Truus further said:

"After the FA Cup final, Louis said, 'Well, we did it!' I said, 'Louis, they say you've been fired.' He got so angry! 'Why did you have to spoil my party? Stop all this aggressive nonsense!' Later, he said, 'Hi, it's Louis. You can come home, you were right.' His voice sounded broken, so I said, 'Alright, I'm on my way.' When I came home I could see he'd been crying. I hugged him. I had tears in my eyes too."

Louis van Gaal said managing Manchester United was the most difficult phase of his career

Manchester United v Crystal Palace - The Emirates FA Cup Final

Louis van Gaal arrived at Manchester United after David Moyes was sacked. It was a transitional phase for the Red Devils. The task of rebuilding the club was a difficult job for any manager in the world.

Van Gaal acknowledged this fact. He said in the documentary:

"Manchester was my most difficult period, I came in as a manager and everything was disappointing. Most of the players in the squad were over 30. It was my job to sort it out. Rooney was also nearing 30. I was very disappointed because I felt that everything was moving in the right direction. I felt if you had one more year we would have been successful."

UtdTruthful @Utdtruthful :



Louis Van Gaal 🤝 Marcus Rashford

José Mourinho 🤝 Scott Mctominay

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 🤝 Mason Greenwood

Ralf Ragnick 🤝 Anthony Elanga

Erik Ten Hag 🤝 Alejandro Garnacho Manchester United Managers and their academy discoveryLouis Van Gaal 🤝 Marcus RashfordJosé Mourinho 🤝 Scott MctominayOle Gunnar Solskjaer 🤝 Mason GreenwoodRalf Ragnick 🤝 Anthony ElangaErik Ten Hag 🤝 Alejandro Garnacho Manchester United Managers and their academy discovery 👶: 1️⃣ Louis Van Gaal 🤝 Marcus Rashford2️⃣ José Mourinho 🤝 Scott Mctominay3️⃣ Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 🤝 Mason Greenwood4️⃣ Ralf Ragnick 🤝 Anthony Elanga5️⃣ Erik Ten Hag 🤝 Alejandro Garnacho https://t.co/qYIlLcJymV

Poll : 0 votes