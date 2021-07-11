"It was my final" - What Lionel Messi told Argentina teammate Angel Di Maria after Copa America title win

Lionel Messi told Argentina teammate Angel Di Maria that the Copa America final was the Paris Saint-Germain star's stage to shine following La Albiceleste's title triumph. Di Maria scored the only goal of the summit clash as Argentina won their first Copa America title since 1993.

Lionel Messi wasn't at his best in the final at the Maracana, but his teammates rose to the occasion to hand him his first-ever senior international trophy with Argentina.

Speaking to the media after the match, Di Maria revealed what Lionel Messi told him in the aftermath of the Argentina win. The PSG man said:

"It's going to be unforgettable. Messi told me thanks to me, I said thanks to him! He told me that it was my final, that it was the rematch for the finals that I couldn't play. It had to be today and today it was."

Di Maria went on to claim that Argentina and Lionel Messi now have their sights set on the World Cup next year. He added:

"I am happy for my daughters, my wife, my parents, all the people who supported us and for all the crazy people who came here. A World Cup is coming up soon and this is a huge boost."

Lionel Messi is the best of all time: Argentina midfielder Rodrigo De Paul

Argentina midfielder Rodrigo De Paul heaped praise on Lionel Messi, terming him the best of all time. Messi finished the tournament as the top-scorer with four goals and also provided the most assists (five).

De Paul said after Argentina's Copa America final victory:

"This is more than we dreamed of. Being champion in the Maracana against Brazil exceeds all kinds of expectations. I am very happy. Messi needed everyone, and we needed him. He is the best of all time."

De Paul provided the assist for Di Maria's goal - a well-weighted through ball which sent the PSG star clear on goal with only Ederson to beat.

