“It was my first match, and I wasn’t really expecting that intensity in the game” – Premier League star names Arsenal as his toughest opponents this season

Crystal Palace midfielder Cheick Doucoure has dubbed Arsenal the toughest team he has faced this season.

The Malian midfielder arrived at Selhurst Park over the summer from Lens for £20.3 million. He has since started all of Crystal Palace's Premier League games. Doucoure made his Premier League debut against the Gunners on the opening day of the campaign. The Eagles were outplayed 2-0.

Arsenal have since won all but one of their top-flight fixtures this season as they sit top of the table with 24 points from nine games.

Doucoure was asked by TalkSPORT who his toughest opponent has been so far in English football, to which he replied:

“I think the toughest game was the first match of the season against Arsenal.”

The Mali international was also pressed as to whether Mikel Arteta's side had surprised him, to which he answered:

“Yes, because it was my first match, and I wasn’t really expecting that intensity in the game. And I think it was a good thing because it got me going straightaway.”

Crystal Palace midfielder credits Arsenal legend for his Premier League move

Palace pulled off somewhat of a coup when they signed Doucoure in the summer as several other Premier League sides were also interested in him.

The box-to-box midfielder has impressed with his new team so far in the campaign and claimed that Arsenal icon Patrick Vieira influenced his decision to move to North London:

“Patrick Vieira was an important element in the transfer. He’s a legend of the game and he was an inspiration, and I knew I was going to learn a lot having him as a manager. That’s one of the reasons why I moved here.”

He continued:

“The fact that Vieira speaks French has been a big help. Also, all my teammates are great lads, and every single person has helped me to adapt and feel welcome. I’m easing into the squad very well.”

Vieira is widely considered to be one of the Premier League's greatest ever midfielders, having captained the Gunners to their invincible season in 2003/04. The 1998 FIFA World Cup winner has enjoyed a good start to his management career.

He practically rebuilt the Crystal Palace squad following a flurry of departures, before guiding them to a respectable 12th placed finish last season.

