“It is the first time I’m going to have many more vacation days” – Lionel Messi opens up on plans during season break in MLS

Lionel Messi has revealed that he will return to Argentina for a vacation once the Major League Soccer (MLS) season ends. He will train in November to keep himself fit for the upcoming international matches and will then take a break in December.

The Inter Miami star added that it was the first time he was getting a long break in December, and he wanted to spend time with his family. Speaking to the media after the win over Peru, he said:

"I will train and play the last games with Inter Miami now to get to November games against Uruguay and Brazil well. Then I will enjoy my vacation in Argentina, It is the first time that I am going to have many more vacation days in December, during the holidays with peace of mind and with my people. Then in January I will return to training."

Lionel Messi scored a brace on Tuesday, October 17, to help Argentina keep their unbeaten run going. They next face Uruguay and Brazil in November in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Lionel Messi makes bold claims about Argentina national team

Lionel Messi boldly claimed that the current Argentina side were very close to the legendary Barcelona side he was a part of. He added that they are dominating every match they play and said:

"This team is playing better and better. The Barcelona that I had to play was the best team in history, that's a lot, no? But this one is very close I think for what we have been showing, for having become the champion of Copa America and the World, and that has a lot of merit. We have great players. No matter who we play against, it is not noticeable because we have a very marked game that identifies us a lot. We like to do it. We hope to continue down this path."

Argentina have lost just once in their last 50 matches, and that came at the FIFA World Cup against Saudi Arabia. Their last loss outside of the FIFA World Cup came to Brazil in the 2019 edition of Copa America.