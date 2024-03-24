"It was full of emotions, tears coming" - Sven-Goran Eriksson reacts after fulfilling lifelong Liverpool dream

Former England boss Sven-Goran Eriksson provided an emotional response when asked about receiving an opportunity to sit on the Liverpool bench as coach. The 76-year-old manager, alongside club legends like Ian Rush and John Barnes managed the team's 'Legends' side in a 4-2 win over Ajax Legends.

Eriksson claimed that he was a lifelong Reds fan and was thankful for the opportunity, saying (via press conference):

"That will be a huge memory in life. Absolutely beautiful. To sit on the bench for Liverpool, that's been my dream my whole life. Now it happened, and it was a beautiful day in all meanings."

"The crowd, the game, the players, everything, fantastic, and thank you to Liverpool for giving me this opportunity, to invite me for such an important game - it's not points but the importance of the game is incredible.

"It was full of emotions, tears coming. It's been my dream club all my life - even when I had England, I also supported Liverpool, but I couldn't say it at that time."

"It's a good finish, to finish with Liverpool, it can't be much better than that."

Eriksson also got the chance to meet current Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp. He served as England manager from 2001 to 2006, overseeing a run in two World Cups and one Euros where they lost in the quarter-finals in all three tournaments.

In the eighth edition of the Liverpool's annual 'Legends' match which serves as a fundraiser for LFC Foundation, the side faced off against icons of Dutch side Ajax. After going down 2-0 in the first half, goals from Gregory Vignal, Djibril Cisse, Nabil El Zhar and Fernando Torres meant they ended up 4-2 winners. A record attendance of 60,000 was at Anfield to witness the match.

Real Madrid monitoring situation of Liverpool superstar

Alexander-Arnold's contract is set to expire in 2025.

Real Madrid are eyeing a potential deal for Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold. According to Fabrizio Romano, Los Blancos are keen on adding a right-back, with the Reds star a potential target.

Romano claimed that the Merseysiders are yet to make an official approach on extending the 25-year-old's stay, with his current deal set to expire in the summer of 2025.

Real Madrid have already been linked with a move to Chelsea's Reece James. With current starter Dani Carvajal already 32 years of age, they would do well to add quality at the position. It remains to be seen if Liverpool will tie down or sell Alexander-Arnold, a key figure at the club who rose from their academy ranks.