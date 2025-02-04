“It was funny” - Cristiano Ronaldo recalls hilarious moment with rival Lionel Messi at award ceremony

Cristiano Ronaldo shared details of a hilarious moment with his long-term rival Lionel Messi at an award ceremony. The two legendary forwards are widely believed to be the best players ever to play football, and their rivalry lasted over a decade.

Ronaldo and Messi are the two most individually decorated players in the sport, winning five and eight Ballon d'Or awards, respectively. The duo maintained a fierce rivalry on the pitch, but the Portuguese star insisted they got along well, saying via Fabrizio Romano:

“I have a good relationship with Leo Messi. I was translating him in English at an award ceremony too!It was funny. It was a healthy rivalry, we got along”

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are in the twilight of their legendary careers at 37 and 39, respectively. Their names were absent from the Ballon d'Or shortlist for the first time in over a decade in the 2024 edition of the awards.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's legacies in football

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are widely believed to be the greatest players ever to play football. They held the sport in their thralldom throughout the 2010s with their insane productivity and longevity, and now, in the twilight of their careers, they exist in rarefied air that few players have and will ever reach.

Ronaldo, the most prolific player in professional football history with 923 goals for club and country, has represented some of the greatest footballing institutions. He has played for Sporting Club de Portugal, Manchester United (twice), Real Madrid, and Juventus. His goals and dependability have earned him seven League titles, five UEFA Champions Leagues, one European championship with Portugal, and 11 domestic Cups.

Messi has a similarly glorious legacy in the sport, with 856 goals and 418 assists for Argentina, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), and Inter Miami. He has helped his sides to four UEFA Champions Leagues, 13 League titles, 17 domestic Cups, the under-20 World Cup, the FIFA World Cup, two Copa Americas, and one Olympic Gold medal.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo claimed 15 Ballon d'Or awards between themselves to inspire a generation of footballers across the globe and are two of the most famous people alive. They now play for Inter Miami in the MLS and Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro-League, respectively.

