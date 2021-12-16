"It was funny" - Liverpool star Ibrahima Konate on 'viral' tussle with Manchester United star Fred

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has spoken out in relation to the viral tussle he had with Manchester United midfielder Fred. This happened during the two teams’ recent Premier League clash.

Manchester United hosted Liverpool at Old Trafford on October 24. The Reds scored four first half-goals against their bitter rivals. Paul Pogba received a 60th-minute red card. Mohammed Salah added another goal to score the fourth Premier League hat-trick of his career as Liverpool romped to a 5-0 victory.

During the match, Cristiano Ronaldo was involved in a tussle against Liverpool youngster Curtis Jones. The altercation thickened when both Virgil Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate rushed to defend their team-mate. Van Dijk forced Ronaldo away while Konate shoved Bruno Fernandes in the chest, something that Fred had a problem with.

The Brazilian responded by attempting to grab him around the neck, but was met with a smiling Konate who seemed unmoved. The defender has now claimed the altercation was funny. He said:

“I don’t know why I did this; it was natural, you know. But after the game I received so many messages, maybe 50 times my friends sent me the videos. I said, ‘no!’, because it was natural, you know. But yes, it was funny. I just protect my family. When you play against United, you make a clean sheet and you win 5-0, it is amazing, it was historic.”

Looking back at Manchester United’s demolition at the hands of Liverpool as they aim to salvage season

Less than two months after the 5-0 result, Manchester United finally look on track to salvage their season. Against Liverpool, the team opted for a higher press that backfired in spectacular fashion. United had multiple chances in the first half but were pegged back each time Liverpool got going offensively.

The game provided an insight into two attacking systems that operated on far different ideals. Manchester United, on paper, are one of the best teams in England this season. However, a lack of tactical nous led to multiple first-teamers playing without confidence for a number of weeks.

Liverpool do not have a lot of depth but have managed to produce victories even in matches they have not played well this season. Their recent match against Wolves required a stoppage-time winner from Divock Origi for the win.

Manchester United will be hoping to continue a similar journey over the season. They are now starting to build a recognizable gameplan with Ralf Rangnick at the helm. For most fans, the thrashing against Liverpool and a 2-0 loss against Manchester City are going to be extremely difficult to forget.

However, United will look for consistent improvement over the coming time accompanied by results. It is the one and only way the club can move forward successfully from here.

Manchester United know that the season is far from over. They are nine points away from the top-three and have a relatively easy set of fixtures until March, at least domestically.

