“It is funny to remember our conversations” – When Georgina Rodriguez’s ex-boyfriend opened up on dating her before she met Cristiano Ronaldo

A couple of years back, Georgina Rodriguez's ex-boyfriend opened up on what it was like to date her before she met Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Spanish model had a long-term relationship while she was in school. This was revealed by her ex-boyfriend, Javier Hernandez Pineiro, also known as just 'Javi'.

Javi gave insight into what his relationship with Georgina Rodriguez was like on Spanish reality show 'Island of Temptations' in February 2021. He said (via JM Madeira):

"We spent a lot of time together between the ages of 13 and 18. We were in the same class for a year and then, even though we were in different classrooms, we maintained the relationship. We had the same group of friends and the truth is that I only have good things to say about her."

He added:

“When we left class, we would go to a park and daydream. We talked about traveling the world. We were both sure that we would see the world. And now that the years have passed and I see that she has become a woman with an incredible family and that she has fulfilled what she set out to do, and I, who cannot complain, because I have fulfilled many dreams, it is funny to remember our conversations."

While Javi no longer keeps in touch with Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina, he still talks to her sister, Ivana.

Georgina Rodriguez most certainly has moved on from her teenage years. The 29-year-old has been dating Cristiano Ronaldo since 2016 when they met by chance in Madrid. They currently live in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia along with their five children.

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez becomes face of AW 2023 GUESS and Marciano campaign

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez has ascended to the next level in the fashion industry by becoming the new face of the AW 2023 GUESS and Marciano campaign.

Rodriguez's fame has only risen since she started dating Cristiano Ronaldo. The 29-year-old is a model, influencer, star of the Netflix series 'Soy Georgina', and a brand ambassador in the fashion industry. She also boasts more than 50 million followers on Instagram.

She recently gave an official statement about joining the campaign. She said (via HELLO!):

“I am truly honored to have been invited to work on this new campaign for GUESS and Marciano. I love the brand and the values it represents. I love wearing the collections because they make me feel empowered yet sexy. They have a distinct feminine character while expressing a timeless essence.”

This campaign was directed by Chief Creative Officer Paul Marciano. It was also shot by Forbes 30 under 30 nominee for Art and Culture, Nina Benati in the historic 19th Century Santo Mauro Hotel in Madrid.

The campaign's GUESS collection featured the likes of new dresses, knitwear, and more.

