"It is not a given that he" – Manager warns Manchester United £35 million will not be enough to sign target

Como head coach Cesc Fabregas has asserted Assane Diao could stay despite transfer interest from Premier League outfit Manchester United.

Diao, 19, has emerged as one of the most exciting offensive prospects in the Serie A since the turn of the year. He has registered six goals and an assist in 13 games for Como since leaving Real Betis for a fee of over £10 million earlier this January.

At a recent press conference, Fabregas was asked to share his thoughts on Diao potentially joining Manchester United in the near future. The ex-Arsenal and Chelsea player responded (h/t Sport Witness):

"There is no mentality of speculating and selling [at Como], the players come here to grow and improve the team. Then obviously, Manchester United can come and ask for Diao by offering £35 million, but it is not a given that he will leave."

Opining more on Como's plans with younger players, Fabregas added:

"The objective is to create a path, with players who are functional to the characteristics, working with them. Obviously, the values [of the players] increases, but the important thing is that they are the right players for us."

Should Diao seal a switch to the Red Devils this summer, he could prove to be a fine signing. He would offer fine competition to the likes of Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho on either flank.

David Moyes sends message to Manchester United

Ahead of his side's 1-0 Premier League win at Nottingham Forest, Everton manager David Moyes sent a transfer warning to Manchester United. He said (h/t Metro):

"You have to remember Jarrad Branthwaite has got a three-year contract – two years and a year's option. So if anything, Everton hold all the cards. But I also have to say over many years at Everton we had to sell players – from Wayne Rooney to Mikel Arteta to Joleon Lescott."

Claiming Jarrad Branthwaite is a vital player for Everton, Moyes said:

"It's part of being a manager, especially at certain clubs on the journey when you have to sell to try and build as well. But Jarrad is not a player I would want to lose, that's for sure."

Branthwaite, who is also reportedly a Tottenham Hotspur transfer target, has made 81 appearances in all competitions for Everton. He has scored four goals for his club so far.

The left-footed centre-back joined Everton from Carlisle United in 2020.

