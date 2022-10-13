"It was not given though" - Pundit claims Liverpool's goal against Arsenal should not have been given 

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell recently stated that Liverpool's opening goal should have been disallowed against the Gunners in the Premier League on October 9.

Darwin Nunez leveled the scoring for the Reds in the 34th minute of the game after Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring for the north London club in the first minute.

However, according to the Liverpool Echo, Martinelli's goal was a matter of debate. There was talk of whether the goal should have been disallowed but officials couldn't check for potential offside due to technical issues.

Campbell opined that if Arsenal were awarded the goal wrongfully, the Reds' opener shouldn't have stood as well. Nunez was seemingly standing in an offside position in the buildup to the equalizer.

While speaking to Football Insider, Campbell stated:

"One thing I will say, if Arsenal got away with an offside at one end of the pitch Liverpool got away with one at the other, Nunez was offside before Liverpool’s first goal. Nunez was offside when the ball was played.

"It was not given though. Nunez did brilliantly after to show the desire to get in the box. I liked that both goals were given. I do not mind it if a player is slightly offside and they play on."

The former Everton striker further added:

"We should not complain about either goal. Both teams had the opportunity to defend after the offside. There was a lot of defending to do before the goals in both cases. That is football. I thought it was refreshing that both goals were given.”

Arsenal ultimately secured a 3-2 win over the Reds' courtesy of a Bukayo Saka brace.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says win against Rangers uplifted the team's mood

Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp recently said that the 7-1 win against Rangers in the UEFA Champions League lifted the team's mood. Roberto Firmino scored a brace and Mohamed Salah bagged a quick-fire hat-trick as the Reds earned a massive win.

Klopp said after the game (via Sky Sports):

"It changed the mood definitely, It's completely different. We usually drink a beer after away games but it's that long ago I drunk a beer I'll probably be drunk after one.

"Yes it changed the mood completely but we all know who we are welcoming on Sunday and this will be a different game, but it's better to go into it with this feeling we've got tonight than any other."

