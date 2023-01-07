"It gives me pure joy" - Twitter explodes as Real Madrid suffer shock 2-1 defeat to Villarreal

Football fans have taken to Twitter to mock Real Madrid after they succumbed to a surprise 2-1 defeat to Villarreal in La Liga today (January 7).

Real Madrid played their first La Liga match of the new calendar year against Villarreal today. They went into the game looking to build on their 2-0 victory over Real Valladolid last week.

However, things did not go according to plan for Los Blancos as they suffered a 2-1 defeat at Villarreal's hands. They thus missed out on the opportunity to reclaim their place at the top of the league table.

Yeremy Pino put the Yellow Submarine in front with a goal just two minutes into the second half. While Karim Benzema equalized for Real Madrid with a penalty at the one-hour mark, Carlo Ancelotti's men could not build on it.

Just three minutes after Benzema's equalizer, David Alaba was penalized for a handball in the penalty box. Gerard Moreno made no mistake from the resulting spot-kick and scored the winner for Quique Setien's side.

Los Blancos' 2023 thus got off to a poor start as they suffered what was their second La Liga defeat of the season. The loss to Villarreal could ultimately prove to be a huge blow to their hopes of winning the title.

Former Barcelona manager Setien has done the Blaugrana a huge favor by beating their arch-rivals with Villarreal. Xavi and Co. now have the opportunity to go three points clear of Ancelotti's side.

Barcelona are scheduled to face Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid away from home on Sunday, January 8. It remains to be seen if they can take advantage of Real Madrid's defeat to Villarreal.

Meanwhile, Benzema and Co. will look to bounce back when they face Valencia in the Supercopa de Espana on Wednesday, January 11. They are also scheduled to lock horns with Villarreal again in the Copa del Rey the following week.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Real Madrid's shock defeat to Villarreal in La Liga:

Realszn @_Realszn

#VillarrealRealMadrid We need to talk about Carlo Ancelotti...It's hard to find a big game which Real Madrid dominated and actually won...Always playing some low block sh!t..no tactics no nothing We need to talk about Carlo Ancelotti...It's hard to find a big game which Real Madrid dominated and actually won...Always playing some low block sh!t..no tactics no nothing#VillarrealRealMadrid

Muba of Benin @Muba_Umoru

#VillarrealRealMadrid Forgive me, I knew very little about your game. What a player, i'd take him at my club. A rock! Forgive me, I knew very little about your game. What a player, i'd take him at my club. A rock!#VillarrealRealMadrid https://t.co/VMAN0QX1RI

BABS @scorp216



#VillarrealRealMadrid This has to be Tchouameni's worst performance. This has to be Tchouameni's worst performance.#VillarrealRealMadrid

A @IconicCristiano Real Madrid every game Real Madrid every game https://t.co/KLw24X3NZt

Drax ⚡️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @FCB_Drax If Real Madrid continue to play serial bottlers like Vinicius, Camavinga, Rodrygo and Tchouameni, these are the results you’re gonna get 🤷‍♂️ If Real Madrid continue to play serial bottlers like Vinicius, Camavinga, Rodrygo and Tchouameni, these are the results you’re gonna get 🤷‍♂️

DIVINE @IJahnwendu Real Madrid making sure dey spoil my mood Real Madrid making sure dey spoil my mood😐

KAMWI @defeated_ninja Real Madrid disappointing me just like Chelsea. Real Madrid disappointing me just like Chelsea. https://t.co/LlcIzBuqhb

Joker🃏 @RigoCR7RM Real Madrids form returning from the World Cup has been absolutely awful. Real Madrids form returning from the World Cup has been absolutely awful.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Real Madrid miss out on a chance to go top of the league VILLARREAL TAKE DOWN REAL MADRID 2-1!Real Madrid miss out on a chance to go top of the league VILLARREAL TAKE DOWN REAL MADRID 2-1!Real Madrid miss out on a chance to go top of the league 😮 https://t.co/IH0Du8yVx8

B/R Football @brfootball Villarreal hand Real Madrid their second La Liga loss of the season Villarreal hand Real Madrid their second La Liga loss of the season 😬 https://t.co/ZmMGaAov5I

Mempeasem President @AsieduMends Let’s laugh at Real Madrid 🤣🤣 Let’s laugh at Real Madrid 🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

BeksFCB @Joshua_Ubeku A Real Madrid L? I'm always here to celebrate their dcwnfall! 🤝 A Real Madrid L? I'm always here to celebrate their dcwnfall! 🤝

⁹ @ErlingRoIe It gives me pure joy watching Real Madrid lose, more than you believe It gives me pure joy watching Real Madrid lose, more than you believe

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca | Rival watch: Real Madrid lose to Villarreal.



FC Barcelona can go 3 points clear at the top of La Liga table. | Rival watch: Real Madrid lose to Villarreal.FC Barcelona can go 3 points clear at the top of La Liga table. ❗| Rival watch: Real Madrid lose to Villarreal.FC Barcelona can go 3 points clear at the top of La Liga table. https://t.co/TpP9V8rgB4

Neal 🇦🇺 @NealGardner_ Villarreal have defeated Real Madrid, and they thoroughly deserved that!



Barça, presented with another golden opportunity to add to that lead—it’s critical we take it and continue to add to it, because Madrid look shaky and they’ve got Athletic, La Real and Valencia on the run. Villarreal have defeated Real Madrid, and they thoroughly deserved that!Barça, presented with another golden opportunity to add to that lead—it’s critical we take it and continue to add to it, because Madrid look shaky and they’ve got Athletic, La Real and Valencia on the run.

Real Madrid Xtra @RealMadridXtra Hold on to this feeling madridistas, in 11 days we are gonna return here for our favorite competition 'Copa Del Rey' Hold on to this feeling madridistas, in 11 days we are gonna return here for our favorite competition 'Copa Del Rey' 😂 https://t.co/n5XTPiQbpz

TC @totalcristiano Real Madrid not having full-backs with technical security hurts. They don’t create a reliable option to escape the press. The worst of all, they aren’t providing defensive solidity either. We are known to have fullbacks with excellent technical qualities. We thrived on that. Real Madrid not having full-backs with technical security hurts. They don’t create a reliable option to escape the press. The worst of all, they aren’t providing defensive solidity either. We are known to have fullbacks with excellent technical qualities. We thrived on that.

M.S. @therealbozz For a club that wins so often, Real Madrid sure has a habit of regularly putting in performances that make you question what exactly it is that they work on in training in preparation for their upcoming opponent. For a club that wins so often, Real Madrid sure has a habit of regularly putting in performances that make you question what exactly it is that they work on in training in preparation for their upcoming opponent.

Troll Football @TrollFootball If you ever feel stupid, just remember that Real Madrid paid the refs and still lost the game to Villarreal. If you ever feel stupid, just remember that Real Madrid paid the refs and still lost the game to Villarreal.

Poll : 0 votes