“It gives him a reality check" - Pundit urges Mikel Arteta to drop Arsenal superstar due to his poor recent performances

Football pundit Anton Ferdinand has urged Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to drop Bukayo Saka from his starting XI after a string of poor performances. He believes footballers need a reality check time and again to regain their form.

The England international has scored nine and assisted 12 goals in 28 appearances for Arsenal across competitions. However, he has scored just once and provided an assist in his last seven games, attracting criticism from some pundits and fans.

While speaking on The Take On podcast, Ferdinand felt Saka needed a reality check to regain his form. He said (via TBRfootball):

“In terms of Saka, sometimes as footballers, and I’ve been there, sometimes you need a kick up the bum. But whether you have one or not, he’s in a rut right now. Sometimes it might be ‘come out, because you’re not good enough right now’,” he said.

“It gives him a reality check. I need to up my game again. Because he’s still young by the way. He’s young, so young players need that. As long as it’s done to them in the right way and they’re dealt with properly after it, they need that. I think Saka is in need of that right now,” Ferdinand added.

Saka is Arsenal's top-scorer (six goals) and assist-provider (seven) in the Premier League this season.

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice names his best mates at the club

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice recently talked about the players he has grown close to since joining the Gunners in the 2023 summer transfer window. He said (via Mirror):

"To be fair, I’ve formed a lot of really good relationships here. There’s a lot of different cultures and I’m really close with Gabriel Maghalaes – we get on so, so well. Alex Zinchenko, Gabriel Jesus and Aaron Ramsdale too

"I get on with everyone, I talk to everyone and it’s great to have a good relationship with so many different people in the team. I look around and I think these are the people that I want to win stuff with and have a long career with."

Rice joined the north London side in a €116 million move from West Ham United. He has since made 30 appearances for them across competitions, scoring and assisting thrice each.

He has been one of the most crucial players for Arteta, with the Gunners currently in a title race with Liverpool and Manchester City. Arsenal are currently third in the league table, five points behind leaders Liverpool and level on points with Pep Guardiola's City.