"It's going to cause a problem" - Gary Neville claims relationship between Arsenal superstar and Arteta will 'sour' due to 'awkward' incident against Everton 

After losing 3-2 to Manchester United last week, Arsenal suffered a second consecutive Premier League defeat last night as they were trumped 2-1 by Everton at Goodison Park. The Gunners were the first to find the back of the net when Martin Odegaard successfully converted Kieran Tierney's cross just before half-time. However, Arsenal were eventually undone by two excellent Everton goals courtesy of Richarlison (who also scored two other goals that were disallowed) and Demarai Gray.

Perplexingly, Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was left on the bench by manager Mikel Arteta, who subsequently chose to bring on Edward Nketiah as the first attacking substitute over the Gabonese forward. Although Aubameyang eventually came on in the 85th minute and missed a glorious late chance, his exclusion from the starting XI invariably fueled speculation.

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville was among those who questioned Mikel Arteta's decision to not only leave Aubameyang on the bench, but also the decision to bring him on with just five minutes left on the clock.

Neville believes the incident was 'awkward' and could spell trouble for Arsenal. He claimed the relationship between Arteta and Aubameyang hasn't been the smoothest, but could further 'sour' now following the snub.

The Daily Mail reported Neville to have said:

"I think there'll be a problem with Aubameyang after this. I don't think he'll like the idea of Nketiah coming on or being subbed full stop.

"There's always a little bit of a bug between Arteta and Aubameyang, I know he's the captain but he leaves him out and it feels like something a bit awkward," he said.

Neville also reportedly claimed that Arteta would sell Aubameyang if he could and that the 32-year-old forward would also be open to a move before the dynamic worsens.

"It's going to cause a problem and I bet if he could get a bit of money for him and get someone else they would.

"And I bet if Aubameyang could he would move on as as well because it could turn a little sour," Neville added.

Aubameyang's poor run continues as Arsenal slump to 7th

Aubameyang's poor run of form will be a cause for concern at Arsenal

Last night's defeat against Everton saw Arsenal slip to 7th in the Premier League. Notably, it was also Arsenal's third loss in their last four league games, leaving them four points adrift of fourth-placed West Ham.

Many may question Arteta's decision to leave Aubameyang out against Everton, but in the manager's defense, the Gabonese striker's form has been largely woeful.

Aubameyang has seemingly struggled this season and has only scored four goals in the Premier League so far. Worryingly, he has failed to register a single goal or assist in Arsenal's last six league matches.

Zach Lowy @ZachLowy Aubameyang might actually have more memorable misses for Arsenal than he has memorable goals. Aubameyang might actually have more memorable misses for Arsenal than he has memorable goals.

Also Read Article Continues below

Following the snub against Everton, both parties may be left with no choice but to part ways in the near future.

Edited by Aakanksh Sanketh