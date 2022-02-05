"It is going to be a proud moment for me" - Luis Diaz on the opportunity to play for Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League at Anfield

Liverpool new signing Luis Diaz is looking forward to competing in the UEFA Champions League at Anfield.

Diaz experienced the Anfield atmosphere as a travelling player while playing for FC Porto. However, the 25-year-old winger is now looking forward to the Reds supporters signing for him this time around.

Speaking in his first interview as a Reds player, Diaz said:

"I will be really happy when that moment comes around, to be on the field and being able to play in the Champions League at such a big club against other big clubs. It is going to be a really proud moment for me."

"Being in a packed Anfield too, I have already had the chance to try it before when I came here playing for Porto against Liverpool. You can really feel the atmosphere of how the crowd live for the game. It is going to be, as I said, a really proud moment and a really happy one for me to experience it with the team."

Luis Diaz joined Liverpool in the January transfer window for an initial fee of around £37 million. The Colombian international has had a stellar season in Portugal, scoring 16 goals in 28 appearances across competitions.

The 25-year-old winger was part of the Porto squad that travelled to Anfield for a Champions League group game earlier this season. Diaz played the full 90 minutes in a game that Porto lost 2-0. Thiago Alcantara and Mohamed Salah were the goalscorers for the Reds on that occasion.

It is worth mentioning that despite playing six group games for Porto this season, Diaz will not be cup-tied in the Champions League. This is in accordance with a new UEFA regulation in 2018 that treats the group and knockout stage separately.

Liverpool will face Inter Milan in the Round of 16 of the Champions League

Jurgen Klopp's side have been drawn against reigning Serie A champions Inter Milan in the Round of 16 of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League. The first leg of the tie will be played at the San Siro on 16 February. The return leg will be played at Anfield on the 8 March.

Liverpool also have a chance of winning silverware this month. The Reds will play Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final on 27 February at Wembley.

