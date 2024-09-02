"It is going to take a special team to stop them" – Michael Owen makes Premier League title prediction after Liverpool beat Manchester United

Ex-Liverpool and Manchester United striker Michael Owen has backed the Reds to challenge Manchester City for the 2024-25 Premier League title after their recent statement win.

Earlier this Sunday (September 1), the Merseyside outfit eased past Manchester United as they won 3-0 at Old Trafford. Luis Diaz scored a first half brace and Mohamed Salah netted his side's third goal.

During a post-match chat on the Premier League Productions, Owen was asked to share his thoughts on the Premier League title race this season. He responded (h/t Metro):

"If you ask [Manchester City manager] Pep Guardiola who his biggest danger is it would be a toss-up between Arsenal and Liverpool. At the start of the season, he might have said Arsenal because you know what you are going to get – same manager, same players plus they have added one or two [this summer]."

Owen, who scored 150 goals in 326 Premier League games, continued:

"But there was a little bit of a question about what would happen at Liverpool with the new manager. 'Is it going to be a totally new style? Are they going to take a while to adapt?' All these questions."

Opining on his boyhood club, the ex-Real Madrid player concluded:

"The one good thing from [their] point of view is they kept the squad. There were hardly any outgoings, it was a structured squad and [Arne Slot] was walking into a squad that has a lot of players at the peak of their powers. There were questions about [the Reds] but after three games, you think: 'Wow, it is going to take a special team to stop them'. They have just swatted United aside."

Roy Keane lauds Liverpool's display, slams Manchester United for mistakes in 3-0 loss

Speaking on Sky Sports, Manchester United great Roy Keane claimed that the Reds were better than the hosts in their Premier League encounter on Sunday. He said (h/t BBC):

"The statistics don't tell the story. It was far from an even game. Liverpool were very good and very efficient. They looked stronger and they looked fitter. You can try to dress it up a little bit but Manchester United were shocking. They are making the same mistakes as last year."

Manchester United relished 53% possession and registered eight shots compared to the visitors' 11 shots in their recent league encounter.

While United are 14th in the 2024-25 Premier League table with three points, Liverpool are second with nine points from three matches.

