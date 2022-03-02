“It had gone stale” - Darren Bent feels Mikel Arteta won’t regret decision to let ex-Arsenal star leave 

Former Premier League striker Darren Bent believes Arsenal won't regret their decision to let Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave in the winter window.

The Gabon international has been on fire since joining Barcelona on transfer deadline day in January. But Bent insists that 'it had gone stale' for the 32-year-old at the Emirates under Mikel Arteta.

The 38-year-old, who supports the Gunners, believes Arteta did the right thing to move the former Borussia Dortmund striker on. Bent told talkSPORT as quoted by HITC Sport.

“No, they won’t (regret letting Auba go if they don’t make top 4) because he wasn’t showing that type of form at Arsenal. I think it had gone stale there. Clearly, he wasn’t happy at Arsenal. Arteta didn’t think he was going to feature in their plans."

GOAL @goal Another goal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.



He's flying at Barcelona 🦇 Another goal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.He's flying at Barcelona 🦇 https://t.co/0BZNYgslOc

The relationship between Aubameyang and Arteta completely collapsed during the final few months of the Gabonese at the north London club. The 32-year-old was also stripped off the captain's armband in December following a string of disciplinary issues.

The Gunners eventually opted to terminate the striker's £350,000-a-week contract on January 31, having struggled to move him on during the window.

Aubameyang eventually moved to Barcelona on a free transfer. The Gabonese striker as hit the ground running at Camp Nou, having already scored five goals in six games for the Blaugrana.

However, Bent believes Aubamayang looks 'rejuvenated' at Barcelona due to a change in atmosphere and having a point to prove. Bent added:

“I have been there. Sometimes a change of scenery can do you wonders and that’s what it looks like it has done for Aubameyang. He’s gone to Barcelona. He looks rejuvenated, a point to prove and scoring goals. I expect that. A lot of players go to new clubs and hit the ground running. But he wouldn’t have had the same impact at Arsenal as he is having at Barcelona.”

Will Arsenal regret selling Aubameyang?

Mikel Arteta made a very risky decision to part ways with Aubameyang in the middle of the season. However, the 32-year-old was having a poor season at the Emirates.

The Gunners have been left with just Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah up front and both have been far from impressive this season.

Gurjit @GurjitAFC Rio Ferdinand on Aubameyang: "Arteta has got even more of a stranglehold on the squad, more respect, they know where they stand now, there’s a line that they dont go beyond, we don’t know the details of that. If Arsenal finish fourth Arteta is totally justified in what he’s done" Rio Ferdinand on Aubameyang: "Arteta has got even more of a stranglehold on the squad, more respect, they know where they stand now, there’s a line that they dont go beyond, we don’t know the details of that. If Arsenal finish fourth Arteta is totally justified in what he’s done" https://t.co/CQkZi9JJ8O

The Gunners have a very thin squad at the moment but are still getting the right results. It would be a massive achievement if they can manage a top-four finish at the end of the campaign.

Arteta deserves all the plaudits for the sense of togetherness he has installed in the team. Letting Aubameyang go was the right thing to do to keep that mentality in the dressing room intact.

