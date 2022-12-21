"Could be a good deal" - Arsenal urged to sign France star after 2022 FIFA World Cup performance

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has urged his erstwhile club to rope in France and Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram, who impressed in the recent 2022 FIFA World Cup final.

Thuram, 25, was a crucial part of Les Bleus' thrilling comeback to 3-3 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final's regulation time against Argentina. He laid out an assist for Kylian Mbappe's second goal before the defending champions slumped to a 4-2 loss in the penalty shootout.

A right-footed attacker blessed with pace and flair, Thuram has been in stellar form at club level in the ongoing 2022-23 season. He has registered 13 goals and four assists in 17 matches across all competitions for Die Fohlen, who are currently eighth in the Bundesliga table.

Speaking on Highbury Squad podcast, Campbell claimed that Thuram could be an ideal addition to Arsenal's squad. He could help ease the loss of Gabriel Jesus, who is set to be out for three months. He said:

"I think he could be a good addition as someone who can play across the front and someone who can give us a bit of physical presence up there. Although Eddie [Nketiah] has been working on his physique and looks a bit stronger, [Thuram is] somebody who is bigger, stronger, somebody more physical."

Sharing his thoughts on Thuram's contract situation, Campbell added:

"He will keep defences on their toes, that's for sure. It will be a fair deal because it will be pretty cheap because he has only got six months left on his contract, so it could be a good deal."

Thuram joined Monchengladbach from Guingamp for £10 million in 2019. He has recently been linked with a cut-price winter move to the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are set to delve deep into the upcoming winter transfer market to bolster their squad depth. With Jesus sustaining a knee injury at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the Gunners are currently keeping tabs on the likes of Joao Felix and Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Arsenal forward set to sign new deal after 2022 FIFA World Cup selection: Reports

According to SPORT, Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli is keen to sign a contract extension until 2027 as he has faith in Mikel Arteta's project. Furthermore, Gabriel Jesus' long-term injury is believed to be a contributing factor in the Brazilian's decision to extend his stay.

With his current deal set to run out in June 2024, Barcelona had been monitoring Martinelli's progress at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Despite the Blaugrana's cordial relationship with the former Ituano man's entourage, a potential transfer is considered off the cards.

Martinelli, 21, has established himself as a crucial first-team starter at the Emirates Stadium in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign. Maintaining his form from the second half of last season, he has scored five goals and contributed two assists in 13 Premier League matches so far.

Poll : 0 votes