"It would be good" – Luis Enrique offers his opinion on potential Cristiano Ronaldo transfer away from Manchester United

Spain coach Luis Enrique has admitted that "it would be good" for La Liga if Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo opted to return to Spain.

12 years after leaving the club, Cristiano Ronaldo rejoined Manchester United ahead of the 2021-22 campaign. The Red Devils, on paper, looked stronger than before, but they could not get the results they needed.

The Mancunians ended the season without a single trophy, marking their fifth trophyless campaign on the trot.

As if that was not humiliating enough, United also failed to secure a top-four finish, meaning they will not take part in the Champions League next season.

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC Jamie Carragher: "I’m convinced he’s [Ten Hag] got to do that with Ronaldo [make a statement and sell him], whether he’s allowed to or not, and I’ve said this consistently throughout this season, that was not a good signing." [overlap] #mufc Jamie Carragher: "I’m convinced he’s [Ten Hag] got to do that with Ronaldo [make a statement and sell him], whether he’s allowed to or not, and I’ve said this consistently throughout this season, that was not a good signing." [overlap] #mufc

Erik ten Hag has taken the reins from interim manager Ralf Rangnick and a squad overhaul might follow suit.

As always, the Portuguese superstar has become a topic of interest, with reports claiming (via Pedro Almeida) that the 37-year-old is set to be sold this summer.

Story continues below ad

Former Barcelona and current Spain coach Luis Enrique was asked to comment on the speculation surrounding the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. Here's what he had to say ahead of his side’s UEFA Nations League clash with Portugal (via Abola):

"There are always a lot of rumors around the great players and, if perhaps he [Ronaldo] returned to Spain, it would be good for La Liga."

The Portuguese maverick played his best football during his time with La Liga giants Real Madrid.

He spent nine years (2009-18) in the Spanish capital, scoring 450 goals for the club, winning four Champions Leagues, two La Liga titles, and four Ballons d'Or.

Cristiano Ronaldo could play an important role under new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

Cristiano Ronaldo's exit rumors have become irritatingly common in football. Of course, there could be some truth to certain reports, but most of them turn out to be baseless.

Story continues below ad

Most experts believe the rumors linking the No. 7 to a premature Manchester United exit are no different.

Real Madrid's record goalscorer might be on the wrong side of 30, but he still has the quality to influence big matches. His club-best tally of 24 goals in 39 matches across competitions tells us all about his ability to show up for his team.

PSPN @PSPN_FC This cristiano ronaldo stat is insane This cristiano ronaldo stat is insane😳🐐 https://t.co/cVNJRlupbf

Ten Hag might look to bring in a new striker in the summer, but it doesn't make sense for him to sacrifice his leading scorer for it.

Story continues below ad

To top it off, Ten Hag has even publicly stated (via The Metro) that he cannot wait to work with Ronaldo. The Dutchman called him a "true winner and a magnificent player."

The Portugal skipper should play a key role at Manchester United under Ten Hag next season. He might not play as many games as he did in the 2021-22 season but could be one of the first names on the team sheet in do-or-die fixtures.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far