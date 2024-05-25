"It is not a good moment for him" - Inter Miami star reveals players' reaction after Lionel Messi's teammate suffers ACL injury

Inter Miami defender Marcelo Weigandt has shared a sneak peek of Lionel Messi and the rest of the squad's reaction to the season-ending injury of defender Nicolas Friere. The Argentine suffered an ACL injury in the 1-0 MLS win over DC United at the weekend.

The Herons left it late to see off DC United, with Leonardo Campana scoring the winner in the fourth minute of stoppage time. However, victory was soured by the news of Friere sustaining an ACL injury, which rules him out for the season.

Tata Martino's side are a point clear atop the Eastern Conference after 15 games, with second-placed Cincinnati a point behind but having a game in hand. Meanwhile, Weigandt has shared the reaction of the squad after learning of Friere's injury (as per the club's website):

“It is not a good moment for him. But it is the nature of this job. We never know when it’s going to happen to us, but Nico knows he has a group that is supporting him.

“We are constantly talking to him, we always asking if we can help, but he is a damn tough player. The most important thing is that we can turn this negative thing into a positive one and that he returns better than ever and he feels good.”

Friere has played 14 times across competitions for the Herons this season. Meanwhile, Weigandt, who is on loan from Boca Juniors, has played 11 times for Miami this season.

How has Lionel Messi fared for Inter Miami this season?

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is in the midst of a fabulous season with Inter Miami, his first full season in American football with the Herons since arriving on a free transfer last summer.

Despite missing a few games due to injury, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has bagged a rich haul of 12 goals and 11 assists in 13 games across competitions for Martino's side.

Most of those goal contributions - 10 goals and nine assists in 10 games - have come in MLS, where the Herons top the Eastern Conference after finishing in penultimate spot last season.