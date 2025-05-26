"It was a good opportunity" - Mohamed Salah reveals he was in 'serious' negotiations over transfer to leave Liverpool before agreeing new contract

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has revealed he was in serious talks to join the Saudi Pro League before he extended his deal with the English giants. The Egyptian star recently extended his stay at Anfield after an impressive season that saw him help the club to the Premier League title.

In a recent interview with ON Sport, the 32-year-old said (via the Independent):

"It was a good opportunity to me, if I hadn't renewed with Liverpool it would have happened. My relations with SPL officials are very good, we talked a lot, and the negotiations were serious.”

"The negotiations were long, I know the club's policy, we reached a middle ground that made us all happy. Part of the pressure on the club came from the fans, I know from the start that they wanted me to continue, and they played their role in all of this,” he added.

Mohamed Salah has been fantastic since he arrived at Liverpool in the summer of 2017 from AS Roma for a reported €42 million. He has scored 245 goals and provided 113 assists in 401 games to help the Reds to one UEFA Champions League title, two league titles, two League Cups, and one FA Cup.

Mohamed Salah discusses the difference between playing under Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot at Liverpool

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah also discussed the difference between playing under Arne Slot and Jurgen Klopp. The Egyptian superstar was signed by the German tactician in the summer of 2017. He also enjoyed a fantastic campaign with the Dutch tactician in their first season together.

In a recent discussion with ON Sport (via the Independent), the forward highlighted the differences between the two bosses he has played under in Merseyside, saying:

“Every coach has a different style of play but I talk a lot with Slot and we understand each other very well. Unlike Klopp, we sit a lot and talk, he was honest with me from the beginning and told me that he wants to get the best out of me and I told him that I want to be comfortable on the pitch.”

Mohamed Salah enjoyed a fabulous campaign under Arne Slot, scoring 34 goals and providing 23 assists in 52 games across competitions. He is contracted to the English giants until the summer of 2027 after his latest contract extension.

