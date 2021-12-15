"It is because he is a good player" - Takehiro Tomiyasu explains why Arsenal star Ben White does not pass to him

Arsenal defenders Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu signed for the club this summer. They have started most of the Gunners' games this season and are part of a young defensive set-up in north London.

The players are trying to gel together but fans have noticed a strange pattern where White does not pass the ball much to the Japanese right-back. White, who plays as a right-sided centre-back, usually has Tomiyasu next to him during matches.

It is common in football to see the centre-back pass the ball to his right-back to build the game from the back. However, White ignores that option more often than not. The Japanese defender explained the situation by saying:

"It is because Ben White is a good player. Often, passes from centre-back to full-backs become 'pressure passes'. I play centre-back too, and simple passes to full-backs are the last option, I think."

Tomiyasu added:

"If the full-back is not under opposition pressure I will play the pass, but if the winger is right in front, you’ll end up getting caught by the press. So Ben White is a good player who doesn't play passes that put you under pressure."

The full-back's explanation does carry rationale. An aspect of White's game that has brought him praise is that he is an excellent ball-carrier. Even from his Brighton days, the Arsenal defender was good at running with the ball and distributing it over long distances.

White's ability to run past players from the back might be another reason as to why he doesn't frequently make short-passes to Tomiyasu.

Arsenal have removed Aubameyang as club captain

Arsenal released a statement yesterday confirming their decision to remove Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as the club's captain. The decision has been meted out as punishment for the Gabonese forward's continued struggles with disciplinary issues.

Aubameyang was removed from the team sheet for the game against Southampton last week. He has also been suspended by the club for the match against West Ham United.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is yet to name a new club captain. With the core of the first-team being very young, Arteta will have to make his choice wisely. Aaron Ramsdale has been Arsenal's best performer this season and could be a good shout for the armband.

The fact that he is English will only help his cause to win the captaincy of the north London club. Martin Odegaard, who captains Norway at the international level, is also rumored to be in the running.

