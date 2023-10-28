"It was good" - Real Madrid star explains how Manchester United superstar Casemiro helped him settle at the Santiago Bernabeu

Aurelien Tchouameni has spoken glowingly about how Manchester United midfielder Casemiro helped him during the early stages of his Real Madrid career.

The French midfielder joined Los Blancos from AS Monaco in July 2022 for €80 million. He linked up with Casemiro at the Santiago Bernabeu although their time together was cut short.

Casemiro joined Manchester United in late August, with Tchouameni tasked with stepping up to fill the void left by the Real Madrid icon. He's been shining with Carlo Ancelotti's side, bagging one goal and four assists in 63 games across competitions.

However, Tchouameni had help along the way as he claims Casemiro, 31, essentially took the Frenchman under his wing. The 23-year-old said (via MadridXtra):

"Casemiro? We played together for about two months in pre-season. I remember after every game he would come up to me and tell me what I had done right, what I had done wrong. It was good."

Casemiro is the perfect mentor for a young midfielder arriving at Real Madrid. He became a hero at the Bernabeu during his nine-year stay in the Spanish capital.

The Brazil international won five UEFA Champions League trophies, three La Liga titles, the Copa del Rey, and three Spanish Super Cups. He made 336 appearances for Los Merengues, scoring 31 goals and providing 29 assists.

He made an emotional exit from Real Madrid to join Manchester United in a €70 million deal. He's been a hit at Old Trafford, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists in 62 games across competitions.

Casemiro on leaving then-reigning European champions Real Madrid for Manchester United

Casemiro bid farewell to Real Madrid as a Champions League winner.

The Brazilian just came off helping Madrid win the Champions League before heading to Manchester United. It was the fifth time he'd won the European title during his time at the Bernabeu.

The Red Devils failed to qualify for last season's Champions League, playing in the UEFA Europa League instead. However, Casemiro gave an excellent response when asked about making such a move (via 90min):

"Oh, I have five [titles], right? But it's not because I have five that I don't want Manchester to win!"

The former Sao Paulo midfielder did stress the importance of Europe's elite club competition but was delighted to join Erik ten Hag's United:

"The Champions League is the most important championship, everyone wants to win. I want to learn, United have always been very affectionate, from the first day, they made me feel comfortable."

Casemiro helped Manchester United end their six-year trophy drought when his side won the Carabao Cup in February. He scored the opener in a 2-0 win against Newcastle United in the final.