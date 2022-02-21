"It was good to see" - Bruno Fernandes relieved as Manchester United ends unwanted streak against Leeds United

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes was delighted to see the Red Devils finally put an end to their disappointing set-piece conversion record during their clash with Leeds United yesterday.

Ralf Rangnick's men opened the scoring from a set-piece as Harry Maguire headed in a corner kick in the 34th minute of the clash.

It was the first time Manchester United had scored from a set-piece so far this season and Bruno Fernandes couldn't hold his excitement.

"It was good to see," the Portuguese told MUTV (via Manchester Evening News). "We are improving on that. It is tough to score goals, and we have scored against Burnley too. Unlucky for us, the referee saw a foul there. It is about improving and keeping doing the right things.

"The main point is scoring goals, from set-pieces, anywhere. We have to score. The result was on our side, goals, and a great performance, I think."

It was indeed a thrilling match to watch at Elland Road yesterday. Manchester United drew first blood through Harry Maguire's header in the 34th minute, with Bruno Fernandes doubling their lead just before half-time.

Leeds United, however, staged a shocking turn of events shortly after the restart by bagging two goals within just one minute to level matters. But Ralf Rangnick's men held their nerves and managed to outclass the hosts by scoring twice within the last 20 minutes to secure a 4-2 victory.

Meanwhile, there was a controversial moment in the build-up to Leeds' second goal as Adam Foreshaw appeared to foul Bruno Fernandes.

But the referee refused to award a free kick, insisting it was a fair tackle. The Manchester United midfielder, however, claims he was fouled during the episode.

He said:

"I think it was a foul because when I passed the ball with my right foot, he stamped on my left. Obviously, I didn't see if he touched the ball. It is English football, so I have to get used to it. So it is okay."

Bruno Fernandes' numbers for Manchester United so far this season

The midfielder found the back of the net against Leeds yesterday

The Portuguese has overcome his slow start to the season by raising his level of performance significantly over the last couple of weeks.

So far during the term, he's recorded nine goals and 13 assists to his name in 33 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions.

The midfielder's goal against Leeds yesterday means that he's now scored in back-to-back Premier League games for the first time since the campaign kicked off.

The Red Devils will be hoping he continues firing on all cylinders as they keep their eyes on finishing in the top-four of the table.

