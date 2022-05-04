"It was good sh*thousery" - Arsenal star feels reaction to his celebration against Manchester United was 'blown out of proportion' 

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has revealed the reason for his enthusiastic reaction to Bruno Fernandes' missed penalty victory over Manchester United. The Gunners secured a comfortable 3-1 home win over the Red Devils on 23 April in the Premier League.

Goals from Nuno Tavares and Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal a first-half lead before Cristiano Ronaldo pulled one back for the visitors.

United had an excellent opportunity to level the scores at the start of the second half. However, Fernandes' attempt from 12 yards bounced away off the post after they received a penalty for a Tavares handball.

This prompted a huge celebration from Ramsdale before he was mobbed by his teammates. The celebration was considered excessive in certain quarters and the England international has come out to clarify his reason for doing so.

Speaking on the e That Peter Crouch Podcast, the 23-year-old said:

"It was good sh*thousery, but I think it got blown out of proportion because there was five or six Arsenal players in front of me so I celebrated with them. It looked like it, I probably had that a bit in my head then stopped halfway, but it's just emotion. Nothing to do with him or to do with the football club or anything like that. It was just pure emotion."

Granit Xhaka then secured the three points for the Gunners. United's defeat effectively ruled them out of the top four race, with the focus now on ensuring they at least finish in the top six.

Arsenal primed to replace Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League

Manchester United are set to miss out on the top four

Arsenal have not qualified for the UEFA Champions League since 2016. Last season marked the first time in 25 years that they failed to qualify for any European competition.

Things started off poorly for the Gunners this term as well. They lost to Chelsea, Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion in their opening three Premier League games.

However, there has been a big improvement in their performances at the turn of the year. This, coupled with the inconsistencies of their rivals, has put Mikel Arteta's side in pole position to secure a top four finish.

Manchester United have perhaps been the most symptomatic of this erratic display. This has all-but ended their hopes of a top-four finish.

The Gunners are currently fourth in the table, five points above sixth-placed United, who have played two more matches.

