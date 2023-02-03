“It is a good time for him to move on” – Jose Enrique says Liverpool should cash-in on Reds superstar

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has suggested that the club should consider selling their star player Mohamed Salah at the end of the season.

He expressed this opinion in response to a fan who advised retaining the Egyptian winger in a post about a potential £71.2 million transfer to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Despite Salah signing a new contract with Liverpool in the summer, his performances have dropped this season. However, the club's supporters may disagree with Enrique's suggestion, as Salah has become a legendary figure at the club since joining in 2016.

Liverpool are open to selling Mo Salah for around €80m in the summer and PSG hold an interest in the 30-year old.

(Source: Calciomercato)





Despite what may be considered to be a less successful season, Salah still leads the team with 17 goals in all competitions. This shows that he is still a valuable asset to the team. However, this hasn't stopped Enrique, who is still adamant that if PSG make an offer, Liverpool should consider selling Salah this summer.

The former Red stated:

“He [Mohamed Salah] is a legend, one of the biggest legends of LFC [Liverpool] and no one can take that from him but I believe maybe [it is a] is good time for him to move on and for us as well."





"The best front three over the last 10 years, forget City's, it was Mane, Salah and Firmino. They were the best since United had Rooney, Ronaldo and Tevez, they were unbelievable. That Liverpool front three has set the standard over the last 10 years."

Although Salah hasn't performed to his usual world-class standards this season, his lack of form can also be attributed to the team's overall poor performances. The Reds are ninth in the Premier League table, 10 points behind fourth-placed Manchester United with a game in hand.

Darwin Nunez discusses life at Liverpool since his move

Darwin Nunez has certainly made his mark in his brief stint with Liverpool since joining last summer from Benfica for a club-record €100 million.

Since his arrival, he has already experienced a gamut of emotions on the field. He has scored goals, missed opportunities, and was even sent off for violent conduct in just his first two games.

The forward discussed his start to the season, and said:

"It's a very big change. Here, the league is stronger, more competitive. I didn't expect it to be so strong. Nico Otamendi [the former Manchester City defender and his team-mate at Benfica] told me that, but I still didn't expect it."

He added:

"It has impressed me a lot. There are no bad teams. They are all in this league for a reason. The football is more difficult than in Portugal and more competitive. You don't get much time."

Nunez has scored 10 goals and provided three assists in 25 games across competitions for the Reds this season.

