“It is a goodbye to Real Madrid? No, it's a see you later" - Carlo Ancelotti makes stance clear about leaving Los Blancos

Carlo Ancelotti has opined that no one can ever leave Real Madrid completely. During a recent interview, the Italian tactician discussed his departure from Santiago Bernabeu. Ancelotti bid farewell to Los Blancos on Saturday (May 24) after they beat Real Sociedad 2-0 in the last LaLiga game of the 2024-25 campaign.

Xabi Alonso has replaced Ancelotti at Madrid, while the former Everton and AC Milan boss has become the Brazil national team's new manager. Despite moving onto a new chapter of his managerial career, Carlo Ancelotti hinted at a potential return to Santiago Bernabeu.

The Italian tactician told Spanish outlet MARCA (via Madrid Xtra's X handle):

"Is it a goodbye to Real Madrid? No, it's a see you later. One can never leave Real Madrid."

Ancelotti served two spells as manager at Madrid. He joined the club in July 2013 for the first time and left in June 2015. He returned in 2021 from Everton for his second spell, which lasted four years.

The new Selecao manager won three UEFA Champions League titles, two FIFA Club World Cups, two LaLiga titles, three UEFA Super Cups, two Spanish Cups, two Supercopas de España, and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup with Los Blancos.

Real Madrid suffer huge blow in pursuit of Premier League defender: Reports

Real Madrid are keen on recruiting reinforcements in their defensive line ahead of the new season. Eder Militao has been injury-prone, while Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba only have a few years left in their professional careers.

According to Football Espana, they are strongly interested in Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate and Arsenal's William Saliba. However, Los Blancos' pursuit of Saliba has suffered a major blow. According to Just Arsenal, the Frenchman is reportedly in contract talks with the Gunners.

His contract with the Premier League giants will expire in the summer of 2027, and the North London club is keen on offering the 24-year-old an extension.

Additionally, the Gunners are confident about the deal, and an official announcement is expected to be released soon. The Frenchman made 51 appearances for Mikel Arteta's side last season, helping the side keep 19 clean sheets while scoring two goals.

