"It has got to do with confidence, team spirit and togetherness" – Ralf Rangnick explains his 'biggest disappointment' at Manchester United

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick believes failing to build up team cohesiveness is his biggest disappointment as the interim manager.

Rangnick will manage the Red Devils for one final time against Crystal Palace before making way for incoming Erik ten Hag. The 63-year-old tactician will then take charge of the Austrian national team and will also be in an advisory role at Old Trafford simultaneously.

Rangnick also pinpointed the exact moment when morale in the dressing room was depleted over the course of the season. Speaking to the press ahead of their game against Crystal Palace, he said (via the Manchester Evening News):

"I think that until we dropped out at Atletico, we have lost confidence, energy in the team. Until then we had stabilised the team. Until then were were much more stable defensively.

"Since Atletico we just didn't find our shape, form again. It has got to do with confidence, team spirit and togetherness. This is my biggest disappointment that we didn't establish that team spirit."

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC Rangnick on biggest disappointment at #mufc : "We spoke about that quite at length in last press conferences. I think that until we dropped out at Atletico, we have lost confidence, energy in the team. Until then we had stabilised the team." Rangnick on biggest disappointment at #mufc: "We spoke about that quite at length in last press conferences. I think that until we dropped out at Atletico, we have lost confidence, energy in the team. Until then we had stabilised the team."

Ralf Rangnick was announced as the interim manager earlier this season following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Things, however, did not go according to plans under the German tactician.

Manchester United have once again failed to win any trophies this season and have had a poor showing in the Champions League as well as the FA Cup.

United exited the FA Cup in the fourth round by Championship side Middlesbrough earlier this year. They were then knocked out of the Champions League in the round of 16 stage by La Liga side Atletico Madrid.

Manchester United need a win to book a place in the Europa League

Manchester United need three points against Crystal Palace to secure a place in next season's UEFA Europa League. Right now, they are sixth in the standings, having accumulated 58 points from 37 matches.

West Ham United are currently seventh in the standings, just two points behind the Red Devils. If West Ham beat Brighton & Hove Albion on the final day of the season, United cannot afford to drop points against Crystal Palace.

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict 🗣 Rangnick: “They [ #mufc players] will have to play Thursday evening, rather than Tuesday or Wednesday, but I think it’s still a big difference if a club like Manchester United play in the Europa League rather than the Conference League.” 🗣 Rangnick: “They [#mufc players] will have to play Thursday evening, rather than Tuesday or Wednesday, but I think it’s still a big difference if a club like Manchester United play in the Europa League rather than the Conference League.”

It is worth mentioning that the Hammers possess a much better goal difference compared to Manchester United. So even a draw would not be sufficient to book sixth spot if West Ham beat Brighton.

Manchester United previously suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat at the hands of Brighton which ended their hopes of securing a place in the Champions League.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar